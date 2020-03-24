AUD/USD retreats to 0.5900 area ahead of US PMI data

NEWS | | By Eren Sengezer
  • Australian PM says government is extending restrictions on social movements measures.
  • Manufacturing sector in Australia stays resilient in March despite coronavirus.
  • Preliminary Manufacturing and Services PMI from US are coming up next.

The AUD/USD pair rose steadily during the Asian trading hours on Tuesday and touched a daily high of 0.5975 in the early European session before going into a consolidation phase. As of writing, the pair was trading at 0.5913, adding 1.5% on the day.

The upbeat market sentiment seems to be helping the risk-sensitive AUD erase the losses it suffered against the greenback in the past couple of weeks. Additionally, the Reserve Bank of Australia continues to support the economy by injecting liquidity into the financial system. Moreover, the Commonwealth Bank's Manufacturing PMI in Australia came in at 50.1 in March to reveal that the activity in the manufacturing sector continued to expand. 

USD struggles to find demand ahead of PMI data

On the other hand, the Federal Reserve's drastic decision to launch an open-ended QE on Monday weighs on the greenback to provide a boost to the pair. The US Dollar Index is down more than 1% on Monday to mirror the broad-based USD weakness.

Meanwhile, Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison announced on Tuesday they the government is extending restrictions on social movements by closing food courts in shopping centres and limiting the number of people that can gather at weddings and funerals.

Although this development seems to have caused the pair to erase a small portion of its daily gains, risk-on flows in the second half of the day could help the pair extend higher especially if the US finally approves the coronavirus relief package. Finally, the US economic docket will feature the IHS Markit's preliminary Manufacturing and Services PMI reports for March.

Technical levels to watch for

AUD/USD

Overview
Today last price 0.5897
Today Daily Change 0.0058
Today Daily Change % 0.99
Today daily open 0.5839
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.6326
Daily SMA50 0.6582
Daily SMA100 0.6725
Daily SMA200 0.6788
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.5846
Previous Daily Low 0.57
Previous Weekly High 0.6307
Previous Weekly Low 0.5509
Previous Monthly High 0.6775
Previous Monthly Low 0.6434
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.579
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.5756
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.5744
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.565
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.5599
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.589
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.5941
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.6036

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

