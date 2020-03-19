AUD/USD retreats to 0.5800 area as DXY stretches higher

- RBA cut policy rate by 25 basis points to 0.25% on Thursday.
- US Dollar Index extends rally to fresh multi-year highs above 102.60.
- Fed establishes $60 billion swap line for Australia.
The AUD/USD pair dropped to its lowest level in more than seven years at 0.5511 during the Asian trading hours on Thursday but staged a decisive rebound in the second half of the day. After rising all the way up to 0.5963, the pair lost its recovery momentum and retreated to 0.5800 area, where it was still up 0.5% on the day.
RBA cuts policy rate to 0.25%
Earlier in the day, the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) said that it lowered its policy rate by 25 basis points to 0.25%. Commenting on this decision, RBA Governor Lowe said that they will be maintaining the current setting of interest rates until they are convinced that there is a strong recovery in place.
"We expect a major hit to economic activity and incomes in Australia that will last for a number of months," Lowe added. "We are also expecting significant job losses."
On a positive note, the Unemployment Rate in Australia fell to 5.1% in February from 5.3% in January but this reading failed to help the AUD find demand.
In the second half of the day, the Federal Reserve announced that it established a temporary USD swap line in amounts up to $60 billion with Australia to help the pair gain traction.
Nevertheless, the impact of this announcement on the USD valuation was short-lived and the US Dollar Index (DXY) continued to push higher during the American session to force the pair to erase a large part of its losses. At the moment, the DXY is at its highest level since January 2017 at 102.67, up 1.75% on a daily basis.
Technical levels to watch for
AUD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.5798
|Today Daily Change
|0.0024
|Today Daily Change %
|0.42
|Today daily open
|0.5774
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.645
|Daily SMA50
|0.6648
|Daily SMA100
|0.6758
|Daily SMA200
|0.6804
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6029
|Previous Daily Low
|0.5701
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6686
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6122
|Previous Monthly High
|0.6775
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6434
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.5826
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.5904
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.564
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.5507
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.5313
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.5968
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6162
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6296
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD drops to the lowest levels since 2017
EUR/USD has dropped below 1.07, to the lowest levels since 2017. Dollar demand remains elevated as the euro struggles after the ECB announced a new QE program worth €750 billion.
GBP/USD retreats in choppy trading after BOE cuts rates, adds QE
GBP/USD is trading below 1.17, up on the day but below the highs, after the BOE cut rates to 0.10% and announced £200 of new QE amid the coronavirus crisis. The UK is gradually moving toward a lockdown.
Coronavirus market turmoil explained: Dollar, stocks, gold, oil, and more
Financial markets are experiencing elevated volatility in all assets amid the spread of coronavirus, lockdowns that governments impose, and policy responses from central banks and policymakers.
Gold flirting with multi-day lows, below $1475 level
Gold edged lower through the mid-European session and dropped to three-day lows, around the $1465 region in the last hour.
WTI regains traction and bounces off lows near $20.00
Prices of the barrel of the WTI are attempting some recovery in the second half of the week following Wednesday’s drop to nearly 2-decade lows around $20.00.