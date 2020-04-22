AUD/USD retreats slightly after finding resistance around 0.6350

NEWS | | By Eren Sengezer
  • Retail Sales in Australia rose sharply in March.
  • Market sentiment improves on Wednesday with major European stocks posting gains.
  • Coming up: Housing Price Index from US and Commonwealth Bank PMI from Australia.

The AUD/USD pair gained traction during the Asian trading hours and broke above the 0.6300 handle to touch a fresh daily high of 0.6351. However, with the trading action turning subdued during the European session, the pair has gone into a consolidation phase and was last seen trading at 0.6333, where it was up 0.85% on a daily basis.

The data from Australia on Wednesday revealed that Retail Sales in March rose by 8.2% (preliminary) following February's growth of 0.5%. On a negative note, the Westpac Leading Index slumped to -0.84% in March from -0.42%.

USD loses strength on Wednesday

In the meantime, after suffering heavy losses on Monday and Tuesday amid oil collapse, major global equity indexes seem to be staging a rebound on Wednesday to reflect an improving risk sentiment. As of writing, the Euro Stoxx 50 and Germany's DAX 30 indexes were both up 0.75% on the day.

The upbeat market mood is making it tough for the greenback to find demand and helping the pair cling to its gains. Ahead of Housing Price Index data from the US, the US Dollar Index is losing 0.2% on the day near the 100 handle. 

During the Asian session on Thursday, the Commonwealth Bank's Services and Manufacturing PMI data from Australia will be looked upon for fresh catalysts.

Technical levels to watch for

AUD/USD

Overview
Today last price 0.6331
Today Daily Change 0.0051
Today Daily Change % 0.81
Today daily open 0.628
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.6212
Daily SMA50 0.6336
Daily SMA100 0.6595
Daily SMA200 0.6707
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.6348
Previous Daily Low 0.6253
Previous Weekly High 0.6445
Previous Weekly Low 0.6264
Previous Monthly High 0.6686
Previous Monthly Low 0.5509
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.6289
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.6312
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.624
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.6199
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.6145
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.6335
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.6389
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.643

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news

FXStreet Trading Signals now available!

Access to real-time signals, community and guidance now!

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD slides amid an improving market mood

EUR/USD slides amid an improving market mood

EUR/USD is trading below 1.0850, at the low end of its range. The crash of crude prices was weighing on markets but they have recovered. European COVID-19 figures are improving yet leaders disagree over economic support.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD rises above 1.23 amid encouraging UK statistics

GBP/USD rises above 1.23 amid encouraging UK statistics

GBP/USD has risen above 1.23 as the market mood improves. UK coronavirus cases are seeming to peak out. The government is criticized for its handling of the crisis. Inflation came dropped to 1.5% in March as expected.

GBP/USD News

Crypto market rocking the cradle

Crypto market rocking the cradle

The current levels of resistance split opposite scenarios in the medium term. Ether reasserts himself as a leader, XRP as a lagger. Bitcoin is still the king and can play its trump card at any time.

Read more

Gold: Challenges descending trend-channel resistance, above $1700 mark

Gold: Challenges descending trend-channel resistance, above $1700 mark

Gold built on the overnight late rebound from over one-week lows and continued gaining some traction through the mid-European session. 

Gold News

WTI flirts with daily highs around $16.00

WTI flirts with daily highs around $16.00

Volatility remains the name of the game around the American reference for the sweet light crude oil following Monday’s meltdown.

Oil News

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures