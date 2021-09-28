AUD/USD retreats sharply from daily tops, drops to 0.7265 area amid stronger USD

- AUD/USD struggled to capitalize/preserve its modest gains to levels beyond the 0.7300 mark.
- Surging US bond yields pushed the USD to fresh one-month tops and prompted fresh selling.
- A cautious mood further weighed on the perceived riskier aussie and contributed to the slide.
The AUD/USD pair dropped nearly 50 pips during the early European session and refreshed daily lows, around the 0.7265 region in the last hour.
The pair continued with its struggle to find acceptance above the 0.7300 mark and once again witnessed a turnaround from the vicinity of the 0.7315-20 resistance zone on Tuesday. The US dollar tracked a sharp rise in the US Treasury bond yields and shot to the highest level since August 20. This, in turn, was seen as a key factor that acted as a headwind for the AUD/USD pair, instead prompted fresh selling at higher levels.
The US bond yields have been scaling higher after the Fed last week hinted that it will soon taper its asset purchases. Moreover, the so-called dot plot showed policymakers' inclination to raise interest rates in 2022. The repricing of the likely timing of the Fed's policy tightening pushed the yield on the benchmark 10-year US government bond to the highest level since June 17 and continued underpinning the greenback.
Apart from this, worries about China Evergrande Group's unsolved debt crisis weighed on investors' sentiment. This was evident from a cautious mood around the equity markets, which further benefitted the safe-haven greenback and drove flows away from the perceived riskier aussie. Despite the pullback, the AUD/USD pair, so far, has managed to hold within a multi-day-old trading range, warranting caution for bearish traders.
Hence, it will be prudent to wait for a strong follow-through buying before positioning for the resumption of the recent pullback from the 0.7475-80 region, or monthly tops touched on September 3. There isn't any major market-moving economic data due for release from the US on Tuesday, leaving the AUD/USD pair at the mercy of the USD. Apart from this, the broader market risk sentiment could also provide some impetus.
Later during the early North American session, traders will take cues from Fed Chair Jerome Powell's testimony before the Senate Banking Committee. This, along with the US bond yields, will influence the USD and produce some meaningful trading opportunities around the AUD/USD pair.
Technical levels to watch
AUD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.727
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0017
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.23
|Today daily open
|0.7287
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.7331
|Daily SMA50
|0.7325
|Daily SMA100
|0.7476
|Daily SMA200
|0.7596
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.7295
|Previous Daily Low
|0.7249
|Previous Weekly High
|0.7317
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.7219
|Previous Monthly High
|0.7427
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.7106
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.7277
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.7267
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.7259
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.7231
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.7213
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.7305
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.7323
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.7351
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD tumbles to five-week low on rising US yields, energy crisis
EUR/USD has tumbled below 1.17, hitting the lowest since August 20 as Europe struggles with soaring gas prices and China suffers power cuts. Fed Chair Powell is set to testify and comment about the bank's recent taper signal.
GBP/USD drops towards 1.3650 amid firmer dollar, energy crisis
GBP/USD is dropping towards 1.3650, undermined by the US dollar's strength and the UK's fuel problem. The British army is on standby to mitigate fuel shortages. The pound ignores the hawkish comments from BOE Governor Bailey.
XAU/USD drops to $1,735 area amid surging US bond yields
Gold witnessed fresh selling during the early European session and dropped to the $1,735 area or the lowest level since August 11 in the last hour.
Institutional investors bought the Bitcoin dip amid China’s crackdown on cryptocurrencies
A recent report revealed that institutional investors took last week’s volatility as an opportunity to purchase cryptocurrency investment products, which generated $95 million worth of inflows, marking a 126% weekly increase.
Conference Board Consumer Confidence Preview: Unhappy but still spending
The collapse of consumer optimism in August has not exacted the expected toll from American spending, the most important factor in sustaining the US economic recovery. August’s confidence reading at 113.8 was the lowest since February.