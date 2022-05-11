- AUD/USD surrendered a major part of its intraday gains in reaction to stronger US CPI print.
- The US CPI report reaffirmed aggressive Fed rate hike bets and boosted demand for the USD.
- A turnaround in the risk sentiment also benefitted the safe-haven buck and exerted pressure.
The AUSD/USD pair fell over 60 pips in reaction to hotter-than-expected US consumer inflation figures and was last seen trading with only modest intraday gains, just below mid-0.6900s.
The Bureau of Labour Statistics reported this Wednesday that the headline US CPI rose 0.3% MoM in April as against consensus estimates pointing to a reading of 0.2%. The yearly rate also surpassed market expectations and climbed 8.3% during the reported month. Core inflation, which excludes food and energy prices, came in at 0.6% MoM and 6.2% YoY rate as against 0.4% and 6% anticipated, respectively.
The data suggested that inflationary pressures in the world's biggest economy are peaking, though were strong enough to reaffirm market bets for a more aggressive policy tightening by the Fed. In fact, the markets are still pricing in a further 200 bps rate hike for the rest of 2022 amid concerns that China's zero-covid policy and the war in Ukraine might continue to push consumer prices higher.
Apart from this, a turnaround in the global risk sentiment - as depicted by a sharp intraday slide in the equity markets - boosted demand for the safe-haven US dollar and exerted downward pressure on the AUD/USD pair. The emergence of fresh selling at higher levels suggests that the recent downtrend witnessed over the past one month or so might still be far from over and favours bearish traders.
Technical levels to watcha
AUD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.701
|Today Daily Change
|0.0071
|Today Daily Change %
|1.02
|Today daily open
|0.6939
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.7207
|Daily SMA50
|0.733
|Daily SMA100
|0.7257
|Daily SMA200
|0.7278
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6987
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6911
|Previous Weekly High
|0.7267
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.7029
|Previous Monthly High
|0.7662
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.7054
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.694
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6958
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6904
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6869
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6828
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.698
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.7022
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.7057
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD rebounds to mid-1.0500s following US CPI-inspired decline
EUR/USD has staged a rebound to the 1.0550 area after having dropped toward 1.0500 in the early American session. The data from the US showed that the annual CPI in April edged lower to 8.3%, compared to the market expectation of 8.1%. Investors will keep a close eye on how US stocks react to US inflation data.
GBP/USD reverses course following a drop below 1.2300
GBP/USD has turned positive on the day near mid-1.2300s following a drop to a fresh daily low below 1.2300. The US Dollar Index stays in negative territory below 104.00 despite having recovered on stronger-than-expected April inflation figures.
Gold advances toward $1,850 despite rising US yields
Gold has regained its traction and climbed toward $1,850 as investors assess the April inflation data from the US. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield is still up 1% on the day, possibly limiting XAU/USD's upside for the time being.
Fear and despair echoes across crypto markets after Terra disaster
BTC price seems to have cauterized the bleed wound after dipping below significant support levels. This brief pause in the big crypto’s downtrend has caused ETH, XRP and other altcoins to rebound violently to the upside.
Rivian Earnings Preview: What to expect from RIVN stock earnings
Rivian (RIVN) stock managed to stem recent losses on Tuesday as it closed up one meagre cent at $22.79. The stock has collapsed this year as the equity environment has totally changed.