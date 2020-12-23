AUD/USD retreats modestly from daily tops, stays above 0.7550

NEWS | | By Eren Sengezer
  • AUD/USD is edging higher following Tuesday's sharp drop.
  • US Dollar Index stays in the negative territory ahead of US data.
  • Risk flows dominate financial markets in light pre-holiday trading.

The AUD/USD pair staged a rebound on Wednesday after starting the week on the back foot and rose to a daily high of 0.7577 during the European trading hours. Although the pair retreated modestly from this level, it's still up 0.53% on the day at 0.7560.

Earlier in the day, the data published by the Australian Bureau of Statistics showed that Import surged by 11% and Exports increased by 1% in November but these figures had little to no impact on the AUD's performance against its peers. 

DXY rally loses steam on Wednesday

On the other hand, the upbeat market mood ahead of the Christmas holiday is making it difficult for the greenback to find demand. Reflecting the lack of interest for the safe-haven USD, the US Dollar Index is down 0.22% on the day at 90.45. Pfizer and BioNTech announced on Wednesday that the US government will purchase 100 million additional doses of the COVID-19 vaccine and this headline seems to have provided a boost to sentiment in the absence of significant fundamental drivers. 

Later in the session, the US Bureau of Economic Analysis will release the Personal Spending and Personal Income data alongside the US Department of Labor's weekly Initial Jobless Claims report. Other data featured in the US economic docket will include New Home Sales, Durable Goods Orders and the University of Michigan's Consumer Sentiment Index.

In the meantime, US stocks index futures trade in the positive territory ahead of the opening bell, suggesting that risk flows are likely to remain in control of markets and allow AUD/USD to stay in the green.

Technical levels to watch for 

AUD/USD

Overview
Today last price 0.7562
Today Daily Change 0.0037
Today Daily Change % 0.49
Today daily open 0.7525
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.7473
Daily SMA50 0.7301
Daily SMA100 0.7255
Daily SMA200 0.6944
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.7592
Previous Daily Low 0.7516
Previous Weekly High 0.764
Previous Weekly Low 0.7506
Previous Monthly High 0.7438
Previous Monthly Low 0.699
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.7545
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.7563
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.7497
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.7469
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.7421
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.7572
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.762
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.7648

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

