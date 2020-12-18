AUD/USD retreats further from multi-year tops, slips below 0.7600 mark

- AUD/USD witnessed some profit-taking on Friday amid near-term overbought conditions.
- A softer risk tone benefitted the safe-haven USD and was seen exerting pressure on the pair.
- Optimism over COVID-19 vaccines, Brexit deal, US fiscal stimulus might cap the USD recovery.
The AUD/USD pair edged lower through the Asian session and slipped back below the 0.7600 mark, or fresh daily lows in the last hour.
The pair witnessed some long-unwinding on the last trading day of the week and has now eroded a major part of the previous day's strong gains to the highest level since June 2018. The pullback lacked any obvious fundamental catalyst and could be solely attributed to some profit-taking amid near-term overbought conditions.
A slight deterioration in the global risk sentiment – as depicted by a softer tone around the equity markets – prompted some short-covering around the safe-haven US dollar. This, in turn, was seen as one of the key factors that drove flows away from the perceived riskier Australian dollar and exerted pressure on the AUD/USD pair.
That said, the progress on additional US fiscal stimulus measures could keep a lid on any meaningful recovery for the greenback. This, along with the optimism over COVID-19 vaccine rollouts and hopes for a last-minute Brexit deal, might further hold the USD bulls from placing aggressive bets and help limit the fall for the AUD/USD pair.
Hence, the ongoing corrective slide is more likely to attract some dip-buying at lower levels amid absent relevant market moving economic releases. Meanwhile, the broader market risk sentiment and US stimulus headlines might continue to influence the USD, which should help traders to grab some short-term opportunities around the AUD/USD pair.
Technical levels to watch
AUD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.7585
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0033
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.43
|Today daily open
|0.7618
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.7434
|Daily SMA50
|0.7279
|Daily SMA100
|0.7242
|Daily SMA200
|0.6922
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.764
|Previous Daily Low
|0.7566
|Previous Weekly High
|0.7572
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.7372
|Previous Monthly High
|0.7438
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.699
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.7612
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.7595
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.7577
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.7535
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.7503
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.765
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.7682
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.7724
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
