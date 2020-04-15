AUD/USD retreats further from multi-week tops, slides below mid-0.6300s

- AUD/USD witnessed a dramatic turnaround from multi-week tops.
- A goodish pickup in the USD prompted some selling on Wednesday.
- Bears dragged the pair to the lower end of its weekly trading range.
The AUD/USD pair added to its Asian session losses and refreshed daily lows, below mid-0.6300s in the last hour.
The pair stalled its recent bullish momentum to five-week tops and witnessed a sharp turnaround on Wednesday, snapping seven consecutive days of winning streak. The pair started retreating from the vicinity of mid-0.6400s and the downtick was sponsored by a goodish pickup in the US dollar demand.
Despite the latest optimism over a steady trend down in the new coronavirus cases and deaths across the world, investors remain concerned over the economic fallout from the pandemic. This eventually benefitted the USD's status as the global reserve currency and prompted some fresh selling around the major.
This comes amid a softer tone surrounding the global equity markets. The prevalent cautions mood further undermined demand for perceived riskier currencies, including the aussie, and contributed to the pair's intraday downfall of around 100 pips, back closer to the lower end of its weekly trading range.
It will now be interesting to see if the pair is able to find any support at lower levels or investors opts to further unwind their bullish bets ahead of the US macro releases. Wednesday's US economic docket highlights the release of monthly retail sales data and industrial production figures.
The data will be looked upon to assess the economic damage caused by the COVID-19-induced lockdowns, which should play a key role in influencing the USD price dynamics and produce some short-term trading opportunities later during the early North-American session.
Technical levels to watch
AUD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6357
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0084
|Today Daily Change %
|-1.30
|Today daily open
|0.6441
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6086
|Daily SMA50
|0.6375
|Daily SMA100
|0.6619
|Daily SMA200
|0.6723
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6445
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6361
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6369
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.5991
|Previous Monthly High
|0.6686
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.5509
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6413
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6393
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6387
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6332
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6303
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.647
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.65
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6554
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
