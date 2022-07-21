- AUD/USD turned lower for the second straight day amid the emergence of fresh USD buying.
- Recession fears took their toll on global risk sentiment and benefitted the safe-haven buck.
- Investors now look forward to the US economic data for short-term trading opportunities.
The AUD/USD pair attracts sellers for the second straight day on Thursday and retreats further from over a three-week high, around the 0.6930 region touched the previous day. The downfall dragged spot prices to a fresh daily low, around the 0.6860 area during the first half of the European session.
A turnaround in the global risk sentiment - as depicted by the emergence of fresh selling around the equity markets - is assisting the safe-haven US dollar to regain positive traction. In fact, the USD Index is now looking to build on the overnight bounce from a two-week low, which, in turn, is exerting downward pressure on the AUD/USD pair.
The market sentiment remains fragile amid concerns that rapidly rising borrowing costs and the Russia-Ukraine war would pose challenges to global economic growth. Apart from this, the imposition of strict COVID-19 controls in China fueled recession fears and weighed on investors' sentiment, taking its toll on the risk-sensitive aussie.
Apart from this, elevated US Treasury bond yields, bolstered by hawkish Fed expectations, turned out to be another factor that underpinned the greenback. Despite receding bets for a massive 100 bps rate hike in July, investors seem convinced that the Fed would be forced to deliver a larger increase later this year to curb soaring inflation.
On the other hand, the minutes from the Reserve Bank of Australia policy meeting released on Tuesday indicated that further increases in interest rates will be needed to return inflation to the target over time. This could lend some support to the Australian dollar and limit deeper losses for the AUD/USD pair, warranting caution for bears.
Hence, it would be prudent to wait for strong follow-through selling before confirming that the recent strong rebound from the 0.6680 area, or a two-year low has run out of steam. Moving ahead, the US economic data - the Philly Fed Manufacturing Index and Jobless Claims - might provide some impetus to the AUD/USD pair during the early North American session.
Technical levels to watch
AUD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6862
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0027
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.39
|Today daily open
|0.6889
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6842
|Daily SMA50
|0.6973
|Daily SMA100
|0.7148
|Daily SMA200
|0.7193
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6931
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6872
|Previous Weekly High
|0.69
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.668
|Previous Monthly High
|0.7283
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.685
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6895
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6908
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6864
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6838
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6805
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6923
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6956
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6982
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
