AUD/USD retreats from one-month high to 0.6650 as growth fears jostle with RBA hawks

- AUD/USD fades corrective bounce after snapping four-day uptrend, reversing from the highest level in a month.
- RBA’s Lowe defends hawkish surprise by citing inflation woes, Australia Q1 GDP growth rate eases.
- Recently softer China data join fears of global economic slowdown to exert downside pressure on Aussie pair.
- Australia trade numbers, risk catalysts eyed for clear directions.
AUD/USD stays depressed around 0.6650 after reversing from a one-month high. In doing so, the quote struggles to find traction as hawkish concerns about the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) join growth fears to challenge the Aussie bulls. With this, the risk-barometer pair stays clueless amid the early hours of Thursday’s Asian session, after snapping a four-day uptrend the previous day.
The recent challenges to the major economies, as perceived from the latest downbeat statistics from the United States, China, Australia, Europe and the UK, renew recession fears and weigh on the AUD/USD price. Adding strength to the economic pessimism are the concerns surrounding higher interest rates from the top-tier central banks, especially after the latest hawkish surprises from the Reserve Bank of Australia and the Bank of Canada (BoC).
That said, China’s headline Trade Balance deteriorates to $65.81 billion versus the $92.0 billion expected and $90.21 billion previous readings. That said, the Exports and Imports came in mixed with the former falling past -0.4% expected and 8.5% previous readings to -7.5% YoY whereas the latter improves to 2.3% from -0.8% market forecasts and 4.2% prior. On the other hand, Aussie Q1 GDP rose 0.2% QoQ compared to 0.5% previous readings and 0.3% market forecasts. On the same line, the yearly GDP came in as 2.3% versus the analysts’ estimation of 2.4% YoY and 2.7% previous readings.
Even so, RBA Governor Philip Lowe signaled further rate hikes from the Aussie central bank and propelled the five-day uptrend of the Aussie pair. That said, the policymaker said, “Some further tightening of monetary policy may be required, depending on how economy and inflation evolve.” It should be known that the RBA surprised markets for the second time in a row by announcing a 25 basis points (bps) rate hike on Tuesday.
It should be noted that the latest Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) report, published Wednesday, mentioned, “The global economy is set for a weak recovery over the coming years as persistent core inflation and tighter monetary policy weigh on demand.”
While portraying the mood, Wall Street closed in the red whereas commodities and Antipodeans closed in the red. Further, the benchmark US 10-year Treasury bond yields rose the most in five weeks to 3.79% while the two-year counterpart marched to 4.52% at the latest.
Looking forward, Australia Trade Balance for April and the US weekly Initial Jobless Claims will be eyed for clear directions. However, major attention should be given to the risk catalysts and the yields as the latest shift in the market’s sentiment weighs on the risk-barometer pair.
Technical analysis
AUD/USD portrays reversal from two downward-sloping resistance lines from February 02 and 14 respectively, currently around 0.6715 by the press time. The pullback moves join downbeat oscillators to direct Aussie bears toward the 21-DMA support of around 0.6610.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6654
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0018
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.27%
|Today daily open
|0.6672
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6613
|Daily SMA50
|0.6662
|Daily SMA100
|0.6748
|Daily SMA200
|0.6692
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6685
|Previous Daily Low
|0.661
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6639
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6458
|Previous Monthly High
|0.6818
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6458
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6656
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6639
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6626
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.658
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.655
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6702
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6731
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6777
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
