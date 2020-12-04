AUD/USD retreats from multi-year tops, trades with modest losses around 0.7425 region

- Softer Australian retail sales prompted some profit-taking around AUD/USD on Friday.
- The upbeat market mood undermined the safe-haven USD and might help limit the fall.
- Investors look forward to the release of the US monthly jobs report for a fresh impetus.
The AUD/USD pair edged lower through the Asian session on Friday and was last seen hovering near the lower end of its daily trading range, around the 0.7425-20 region.
The pair witnessed some profit-taking on the last trading day of the week following the release of softer-than-expected Aussie Retail Sales data, which rose 1.4% MoM in October. The reading missed the preliminary estimate and also marked a slight deceleration from the previous month's increase of 1.6%.
The AUD/USD pair, for now, seems to have snapped three consecutive days of winning streak and eroded a part of the overnight strong move up to the highest level since July 2018. The downside, however, is likely to remain limited amid the prevalent bearish sentiment surrounding the US dollar.
The optimism over the rollout of a vaccine for the highly contagious coronavirus disease and bets for more US fiscal stimulus revived hopes for a swift global economic recovery. This, in turn, undermined the USD's safe-haven status and might extend some support to the perceived riskier aussie.
The USD bulls might also refrain from placing aggressive bets amid expectations that the Fed will expand its bond-buying program in December. This makes it prudent to wait for some strong follow-through selling before confirming that the AUD/USD pair has already topped out in the near-term.
Market participants now look forward to the release of the closely-watched US monthly jobs report – popularly known as NFP. The data along with the broader market risk sentiment, might influence the USD price dynamics and produce some short-term trading opportunities around the AUD/USD pair.
Technical levels to watch
AUD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.7426
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0015
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.20
|Today daily open
|0.7441
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.7322
|Daily SMA50
|0.7204
|Daily SMA100
|0.7203
|Daily SMA200
|0.6873
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.745
|Previous Daily Low
|0.7397
|Previous Weekly High
|0.7399
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.7264
|Previous Monthly High
|0.7438
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.699
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.743
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.7417
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.7408
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.7376
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.7355
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.7461
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.7482
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.7514
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD leaps toward 1.35 on fresh Brexit hopes
GBP/USD is jumping toward 1.35 after an EU official says a deal is imminent and may conclude over the weekend. Earlier, sterling struggled amid downbeat headlines.
EUR/USD clings to 1.2150 amid cooler market mood, ahead of Nonfarm Payrolls
EUR/USD is trading off the 32-month highs amid bumps in US stimulus and vaccine distribution. Markets await the all-important US Nonfarm Payrolls, which are set to show an increase of 469,000, lower than beforehand.
XAU/USD holds steady near two-week tops, just below $1845 level
The precious metal built on this week's goodish rebound from the $1764 region, or five-month lows and edged higher for the fourth consecutive session on Friday.
Forex Today: Dollar bounces amid vaccine, stimulus concerns ahead of Nonfarm Payrolls
Markets are mixed and the dollar is off Thursday's lows as traders await the all-important Nonfarm Payrolls report. Brexit acrimony is weighing on the pound. Oil and the loonie are rising following an OPEC+ deal and ahead of Canada's jobs report.
Extra week of Black Friday!
Learn to trade with the best! Don't miss the most experienced traders and speakers in FXStreet Premium webinars. Also if you are a Premium member you can get real-time FXS Signals and receive daily market analysis with the best forex insights!