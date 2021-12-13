AUD/USD retreats from last week’s tops, down at 0.7130s amid a mixed-market mood

- AUD/USD edges lower some 0.56%, as the Fed’s last monetary policy meeting looms.
- Risk sentiment dampens as the UK reported its first COVID-19 omicron-related death, increasing restrictions.
- AUD/USD Technical outlook: Below 0.7200 bearish, otherwise could challenge an important confluence of technicals around 0.7300.
After closing the last week in the green, the AUD/USD slides during the New York session, trading at 0.7132 at the time of writing. As shown by European equities fluctuating between gainers and losers, financial markets are mixed. At the same time, US indices begin the day in the red, as the UK reported the first omicron-related death, as the spread of the new strain continues worldwide. Furthermore, some of the most important central banks would hold their last monetary policy meetings of the year, adding to the cautious tone of investors.
At the beginning of the trading week in the Asian session, the Australian dollar remained subdued, peaking at the daily high at 0.7174, then slumping as the market sentiment spurred a flow towards the safe-haven status of the greenback, weighing on the commodity-related currency.
In the meantime, the US Dollar Index advances 0.19%, sitting at 96.27, while US bond yields with the 10-year benchmark note are down four basis points (bps), at 1.448%, as the FOMC’s last monetary policy meeting looms.
An absent Australian economic docket left the Australian dollar at the mercy of dynamics surrounding the US dollar. Additionally, suppose the Federal Reserve decides to increase the speed in the bond taper in their last monetary policy meeting. In that case, it could trigger another leg-down in the pair ahead of the end of the year.
AUD/USD Price Forecast: Technical outlook
As the AUD/USD daily chart depicted, the 0.7186 barrier would still be difficult to overcome as the pair retreated towards the 0.7130s area since Wednesday of the last week. That said, the pair is mild-bearish, as long as the daily moving averages (DMAs) remain above the spot price, with a slightly-downslope direction. Nevertheless, upside risks remain unless the pair breaks below 0.7105.
At press time, on the downside, the first support would be the August 20 cycle low at 0.7105. A break of that level would exert downward pressure on the AUD. The next support would be the YTD low at 0.6992.
On the other hand, AUD bulls will need to reclaim 0.7200. In that event, the next resistance would be the confluence of the 50 and the 100-DMAs around the figure at 0.7300.
AUD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.7132
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0040
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.56
|Today daily open
|0.7172
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.7175
|Daily SMA50
|0.7315
|Daily SMA100
|0.7315
|Daily SMA200
|0.7484
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.7184
|Previous Daily Low
|0.7131
|Previous Weekly High
|0.7188
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6995
|Previous Monthly High
|0.7537
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.7063
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.7164
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.7152
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.7141
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.711
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.7089
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.7194
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.7215
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.7246
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD rebounds toward 1.1300 following earlier drop
After starting the new week on the back foot, EUR/USD managed to erase a large portion of its daily losses in the early American session as the declining US Treasury bond yields make it difficult for the greenback to outperform its rivals. The pair is currently closing in on 1.1300.
GBP/USD edges higher as greenback loses interest
GBP/USD fell toward 1.3200 during the European trading hours but staged a rebound in the second half of the day. With the dollar struggling to preserve its strength amid falling US T-bond yields, the pair is trading above 1.3250.
Gold trades with modest gains, remains capped below 200/100-DMA Premium
Gold gained positive traction for the second successive day on Monday. Hawkish Fed expectations and renewed USD strength capped the upside. Investors also seemed reluctant ahead of the key central bank meeting.
Cryptos at risk of another crash
BTC price fails to set up a higher high as it retraces to the $48,326 support level. ETH price also retests the $3,912 foothold. XRP price breaks out of an ascending parallel channel.
Cyber Monday 2021 Discounts!
Glued to your trading screen on Cyber Monday? Upgrade your skills by signing up for FXStreet’s Premium service, offered at a discount of up to 50%. Fellow traders have already taken advantage of Black Friday profits. What about you?