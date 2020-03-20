AUD/USD retreats from daily tops, still well bid near 0.5900 mark

NEWS | | By Haresh Menghani
  • AUD/USD stalled its strong intraday upsurge and failed ahead of the 0.60 mark.
  • Fears of a global recession helped limit the USD corrective slide and capped gains.

The AUD/USD pair trimmed a part of its strong intraday gains and has retreated over 100-pips from daily highs, albeit maintained its strong bid tone just below the 0.5900 mark.

The Fed's decision to expand the currency swap lines to nine more countries helped eased market concerns about tightening liquidity. This eventually triggered some aggressive US dollar long-unwinding and led to the pair's short-covering bounce.

This coupled with a solid recovery in the global risk sentiment provided an additional boost to perceived riskier currencies, including the aussie, and contributed to the pair's intraday rally of over 300 pips on the last trading day of the week.

However, persistent worries about the economic fallout from the coronavirus pandemic extended some support to the greenback's status as the global reserve currency, which kept a lid on any further gain, rather prompted some selling at higher levels.

The pair started correcting from the vicinity of the key 0.60 psychological mark, albeit remained well above over 17-year lows set on Thursday. Nevertheless, the pair remains on track to post the second consecutive week of declines amid absent relevant market moving economic releases.

Technical levels to watch

AUD/USD

Overview
Today last price 0.5917
Today Daily Change 0.0174
Today Daily Change % 3.03
Today daily open 0.5743
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.6406
Daily SMA50 0.6626
Daily SMA100 0.6747
Daily SMA200 0.6798
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.5965
Previous Daily Low 0.5509
Previous Weekly High 0.6686
Previous Weekly Low 0.6122
Previous Monthly High 0.6775
Previous Monthly Low 0.6434
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.5683
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.5791
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.5513
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.5283
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.5057
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.5969
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.6195
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.6426

 

 

