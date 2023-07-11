AUD/USD retreats from 200-day SMA barrier, weaker USD limits any meaningful slide

- AUD/USD once again fails ahead of the 200-day SMA barrier near the 0.6700 mark.
- The USD drops to a two-month low and helps limit any meaningful slide for the pair.
- A generally positive risk tone further acts as a tailwind for the risk-sensitive Aussie.
The AUD/USD pair continues with its struggle to make it through the very important 200-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) and attracts some intraday selling in the vicinity of the 0.6700 mark on Tuesday. Spot prices retreat to the lower end of the daily range, around the 0.6680-0.6675 region, though lack follow-through and remain well within a familiar trading band held over the past week or so.
The modest intraday pullback, meanwhile, lacks any obvious fundamental catalyst and is more likely to remain cushioned in the wake of the prevailing bearish sentiment surrounding the US Dollar (USD). Speculations that the Federal Reserve (Fed) has limited headroom to keep raising rates and is nearing the end of its rate-hiking cycle drag the USD Index (DXY), which tracks the Greenback against a basket of currencies, to a two-month low. This, in turn, should act as a tailwind for the AUD/USD pair and help limit any meaningful slide.
The closely-watched US employment details released on Friday showed that the economy added the fewest jobs in 2-1/2 years in June and indicated that the labor market is cooling. Furthermore. the New York Fed's monthly survey revealed on Monday that the one-year consumer inflation expectation dropped to 3.8% in June - the lowest level since April 2021. This could allow the US central bank to soften its hawkish stance, which leads to a further decline in the US Treasury bond yields and continues to undermine demand for the buck.
Apart from this, a stable performance around the equity markets further dents the Greenback's relative safe-haven status and should benefit the risk-sensitive Aussie. That said, repeated failures near a technically significant 200-day SMA make it prudent to wait for some follow-through buying before placing fresh bullish bets around the AUD/USD pair. Traders also prefer to wait on the sidelines ahead of the release of the latest US consumer inflation figures on Wednesday, which will influence the near-term USD price dynamics.
Technical levels to watch
AUD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6673
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0003
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.04
|Today daily open
|0.6676
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6722
|Daily SMA50
|0.6678
|Daily SMA100
|0.6685
|Daily SMA200
|0.6698
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6696
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6624
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6705
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6599
|Previous Monthly High
|0.69
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6484
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6651
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6668
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6634
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6593
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6562
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6706
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6737
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6779
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD sustains above 1.1000 as USD Index continues losing streak, US Inflation eyed
The EUR/USD pair is maintaining an auction comfortably above the psychological resistance of 1.1000 in the Asian session. The major currency pair has got immense strength as the US Dollar Index (DXY) has continued its three-day losing spell.
GBP/USD edges higher toward 1.2900 after UK jobs report
GBP/USD keeps its footing and trades at its highest level since April 2022 near 1.2900. The data from the UK showed that wage inflation was stronger than expected in May, while the Unemployment Rate rose to 4% from 3.8%.
Gold crosses immediate hurdle to $1,950
Gold Price renews intraday high as it keeps Friday’s run-up, despite a sluggish week-start. In doing so, the Gold Price benefits from the broad USD weakness, mainly due to the softer US inflation expectations and mixed China data.
Polygon price unfazed by SEC-induced FUD, rakes in 45% gains for unphased investors
Polygon (MATIC) price has defied all odds thus far, surviving the turbulence of a regulation-intensive market to outperform even the untouched assets. Patient investors continue to reap the benefits of delayed gratification as investor interest in the token grows.
Assessing inflation expectations and economic concerns
Still focussed on the US economy today as Inflation expectations and other data get updates. Markets consolidated on the back of an improvement in inflation expectations.