AUD/USD retreats farther from 2-month tops, back below 0.70 handle

- Bulls failed to capitalize on the US-China trade truce-led early uptick.
- Monday’s disappointing Chinese PMI print prompts some fresh selling.
- Traders now eye US ISM manufacturing PMI for a short-term impetus.
Having failed to capitalize on the initial gap to two-month tops, the AUD/USD pair met with some fresh supply and was now seen retreating farther below the key 0.70 psychological mark.
The latest positive trade-related development - wherein the US and China agreed to restart trade talks over the weekend, provided a modest lift to the China-proxy Australian Dollar and assisted the pair to build on its recent positive momentum.
The pair touched an intraday high level of 0.7035 - the highest level since May 1 but lacked any strong follow-through, rather met with some fresh supply following the disappointing release of Chinese Caixin Manufacturing PMI for June.
The index dropped back into contraction territory for the first time since March and added to the dismal official manufacturing PMI - released over the weekend, and turned out to be one of the key factors exerting some pressure on the major.
Meanwhile, the US Dollar witnessed some follow-through short-covering move as investors now seemed to have scaled back their expectations for a 50bps Fed rate cut move in July, which further collaborated to the pair's intraday slide of around 40-pips.
Moving ahead, Monday's US economic docket - highlighting the release of ISM manufacturing PMI, will now be looked upon for some fresh impetus later during the early North-American session.
Technical levels to watch
AUD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6996
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0024
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.34
|Today daily open
|0.702
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6947
|Daily SMA50
|0.6961
|Daily SMA100
|0.7036
|Daily SMA200
|0.7102
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.7026
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6997
|Previous Weekly High
|0.7026
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6926
|Previous Monthly High
|0.7026
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6831
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.7015
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.7008
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.7003
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6985
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6974
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.7032
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.7043
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.7061
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD drops as the USD advances after the trade-truce
EUR/USD has dropped to the low 1.1300s. The USD is gaining ground as markets diminish their bets for a deep rate cut by the Fed after presidents Trump and Xi agree on a trade truce. EU leaders failed to divvy up top jobs.
GBP/USD pressured below 1.2700 amid USD strength, ahead of UK data
GBP/USD is trading below 1.2700 as the USD gain ground across the board. UK Manufacturing PMI is due later. Candidates Boris Johnson and Jeremy Hunt will speak today.
USD/JPY: Downside stalls near 108.10 amid US-China trade truce
USD/JPY gapped on the open on Monday as Presidents Trump and Xi agreed to resume trade talks. However, the optimism soon faded amid weak Asian manufacturing PMI reports and sent the rates back towards 108.10 region before recovering to 108.30/35.
Gold aims to fill in the gap to $1400 as traders ascertain risk sentiment
Following its gap-down opening to $1387.20 on US-China trade truce, Gold prices recover to $1392.90 as markets evaluate risk concerns amid mixed headlines from Chinese media during the early Asian session on Monday.
Trump and Xi Agree to a Second Trade Truce
The annual G-20 summit in Osaka, Japan between 19 industrial nations and the EU became a single stage this weekend for the discussions between the US and China on their bilateral trade war.