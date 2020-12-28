- AUD/USD is fluctuating in a tight range on Monday.
- Market mood turns upbeat after US President Trump signs stimulus bill.
- Trading action is expected to remain subdued for the remainder of the week.
After closing the previous week virtually unchanged, the AUD/USD pair advanced to a daily high of 0.7623 in the early European morning but reversed its direction ahead of the American session. As of writing, the pair was down 0.05% on a daily basis at 0.7595.
USD struggles to find demand
US President Donald Trump signed the coronavirus relief and government funding bill into law Sunday and risk flows started to dominate financial markets at the start of the week. Moreover, the EU and the UK finally reached a trade deal ahead of the Christmas holiday and provided relief to markets.
Although risk flows helped the AUD find demand, thin trading conditions make it difficult for major pairs to make a decisive move in either direction.
Meanwhile, S&P 500 Futures are up 0.73% on the day at 3,722 and the US Dollar Index is posting small daily losses at 90.26.
There won't be any significant data releases featured in the US nor the Australian economic docket in the remainder of the week and AUD/USD is likely to extend its sideways grind.
Technical levels to watch for
AUD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.7595
|Today Daily Change
|0.0005
|Today Daily Change %
|0.07
|Today daily open
|0.759
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.7506
|Daily SMA50
|0.733
|Daily SMA100
|0.7267
|Daily SMA200
|0.6971
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.7619
|Previous Daily Low
|0.7572
|Previous Weekly High
|0.7619
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.7461
|Previous Monthly High
|0.7438
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.699
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.759
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.7601
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.7568
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.7546
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.7521
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.7616
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.7641
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.7663
