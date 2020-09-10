  • AUD/USD turned flat on the day below 0.7300 in American session.
  • US Dollar Index recovered above 93.00 after a sharp drop.
  • Wall Street's main indexes fell into the negative territory.

The AUD/USD pair rose to its highest level in a week at 0.7325 during the early American session on Thursday but struggled to preserve its bullish momentum. As of writing, the pair was virtually unchanged on the day at 0.7280.

DXY rebounds above 93 as markets turn risk-averse

Earlier in the day, the European Central Bank (ECB) in its policy statement voiced no concerns over the recent euro appreciation but noted that they will continue to assess developments in the exchange rate. This development triggered a rally in the EUR/USD pair and forced the greenback to come under broad selling pressure.

After slumping all the way down to 92.70, however, the US Dollar Index (DXY) staged a rebound in the late American session supported by safe-haven flows. At the moment, the DXY is down only 0.05% on the day at 93.19.

Wall Street's main indexes started the day higher on Thursday but made a sharp U-turn and now remain on track to close in the negative territory amid a lack of progress in the next coronavirus stimulus bill. US Senate Republicans on Thursday fell short of the 60 votes needed and failed to pass the $300 billion coronavirus aid bill.

There won't be any significant macroeconomic data releases from Australia on Friday and the USD's market valuation is likely to remain the primary driver of AUD/USD's movements.

Technical levels to watch for

AUD/USD

Overview
Today last price 0.7279
Today Daily Change -0.0004
Today Daily Change % -0.05
Today daily open 0.7283
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.7247
Daily SMA50 0.7143
Daily SMA100 0.6915
Daily SMA200 0.6753
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.7288
Previous Daily Low 0.7192
Previous Weekly High 0.7416
Previous Weekly Low 0.7222
Previous Monthly High 0.7416
Previous Monthly Low 0.7076
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.7251
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.7228
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.7221
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.7158
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.7124
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.7317
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.7351
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.7414

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

