AUD/USD retreats below 0.7300, clings to small daily gains ahead of RBA Minutes

- AUD/USD struggles to hold above 0.7300 on Monday.
- US Dollar Index recovered above 93.00 in American session.
- RBA will release September Meeting Minutes on Tuesday.
The AUD/USD pair rose to a fresh daily high of 0.7304 during the American session but lost its traction and erased a portion of its gains. As of writing, the pair was up 0.1% on a daily basis at 0.7290.
The upbeat market mood at the start of the week made it difficult for the greenback to find demand and helped AUD/USD push higher. The US Dollar Index (DXY), which closed the previous week in the positive territory, dropped below 93.00 on Monday after Wall Street's main indexes started the day sharply higher.
However, in the absence of significant fundamental drivers, the DXY staged a technical rebound in the late American session and was last down 0.2% on the day at 93.08.
Focus shifts to RBA Meeting Minutes
In the early Asian session on Tuesday, the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) will release its September Meeting Minutes.
In a report published last week, Bloomberg said that a survey of 11 economists showed that the RBA is expected to boost its bond-buying program or lower its policy rate to help the economy recover from its first recession in almost 30 years. However, a majority of participants see the RBA making its next move at the end of the year or in early 2021. If the minutes point out to a possible dovish shift, the AUD could come under renewed selling pressure and cause AUD/USD to push lower.
House Price Index for the second quarter will be featured in the Australian economic docket as well.
Technical levels to watch for
AUD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.7288
|Today Daily Change
|0.0005
|Today Daily Change %
|0.07
|Today daily open
|0.7283
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.7258
|Daily SMA50
|0.7157
|Daily SMA100
|0.6933
|Daily SMA200
|0.6757
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.7307
|Previous Daily Low
|0.725
|Previous Weekly High
|0.7325
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.7192
|Previous Monthly High
|0.7416
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.7076
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.7285
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.7272
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.7253
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.7223
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.7197
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.731
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.7337
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.7367
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD advances above 0.73 on RBA minutes, upbeat China data
AUD/USD extends the bounce above 0.7300 on the RBA September meeting's minutes and upbeat Chinese activity numbers for August. China announced an extension of tariff exemptions on some of the US imports. S&P 500 futures jump 0.20%.
Gold: Nears descending triangle resistance on daily chart
Having jumped 0.89% on Monday, gold is now closing on the upper end of the four-week-long descending triangle pattern seen on the daily chart. A close above the triangle resistance would imply revival of the broader uptrend and expose the record high of $2,075 reached on Aug. 7.
USD/JPY consolidates the downside amid risk-recovery
USD/JPY extends the bearish consolidative mode around 106.65 amid a recovery in the risk sentiment and the resultant US dollar retreat. The Japanese stocks recover alongside the S&P 500 futures on upbeat Chinese data and fresh US-Sino optimism.
GBP/USD: 200-day EMA returns to the bears’ radars
GBP/USD drops 100-pips after rising to 1.2919 at the week’s start. Bearish MACD favors the sellers, 50% of Fibonacci retracement can offer immediate support. Bulls await a clear break of August month’s low to confirm entries.
WTI: Oil trapped in a pennant pattern on 1H
WTI's hourly chart shows a pennant pattern or contracting triangle. A breakdown would signal bearish continuation and expose June lows. A breakout above that level would mean the sell-off from the August high of $43.78 has ended.