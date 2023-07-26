AUD/USD retreats as soft Australian Inflation supports stable RBA policy, Fed policy eyed

- AUD/USD has fallen back as soft Australian inflation grabs the spotlight.
- The USD Index remains under pressure as investors have digested expected hawkish Fed policy.
- Australian inflation has softened despite the tight labor market, which has compressed fears of recession.
The AUD/USD pair has sensed selling pressure after a fragile recovery of around 0.6780 in the European session. The Aussie asset is expected to remain under pressure as Australian inflation softened in June and has offered some relief to Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) policymakers to maintain interest rates steady consecutively in August.
S&P500 futures have posted nominal losses in London, portraying caution among market participants ahead of the interest rate decision by the Federal Reserve (Fed). The US Dollar Index (DXY) dropped sharply to near 101.15 but has attempted a recovery move as investors seem uncertain about guidance to be delivered by Fed Chair Jerome Powell.
As per the CME FedWatch tool, almost all bets are in favor of a 25 basis point (bp) interest rate hike, which will push interest rates to 5.25-5.50%. The context that is making investors anxious is the guidance from the Fed about September’s monetary policy.
Inflation in the United States economy is consistently declining despite tight labor market conditions and a rise in consumer spending but is still far from the desired rate of 2% due to rising cost of prices. Also, consumer inflation expectations could rebound as global oil prices have recovered this month. Therefore, Jerome Powell could reiterate the need of one more interest rate by the year-end.
On the Australian Dollar front, inflation in the second quarter grew at a pace of 0.8% vs. expectations of 1.0% and the prior quarter’s reading of 1.4%. Annualized Consumer Price Index (CPI) softened to 6.0% against the consensus of 6.2% and the prior figure of 7.0%. Meanwhile, monthly CPI matched the consensus of 5.4%.
Australian inflation has softened despite the tight labor market, which has compressed fears of recession. A decline in inflationary pressures would allow the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) to skip the policy-tightening spell straight for the second time.
AUD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6752
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0040
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.59
|Today daily open
|0.6792
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6727
|Daily SMA50
|0.6695
|Daily SMA100
|0.6689
|Daily SMA200
|0.6723
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6795
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6725
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6854
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6722
|Previous Monthly High
|0.69
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6484
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6768
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6752
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6747
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6701
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6677
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6816
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.684
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6886
EUR/USD extends recovery toward 1.1100, Fed in focus
EUR/USD is extending the rebound toward 1.1100 in the European session on Wednesday. The US Dollar is weighed down by position readjustments and weak US Treasury bond yields, as all eyes remain on the all-important Fed policy announcements and Powell's presser.
GBP/USD regains 1.2900 ahead of Fed policy decision
GBP/USD is holding renewed uptick above 1.2900 in the European trading hours this Wednesday. The US Dollar is on the defensive, despite a cautious market mood, undermined by negative US Treasury bond yields. Fed rate decision stays in the spotlight.
Gold price strengthens as investors digest expected hawkish guidance from Fed
Gold price (XAU/USD) attempts to come out of the woods as investors digest the fact that the Federal Reserve (Fed) will raise interest rates by 25 basis points (bps) to the 5.25%5-5.50% range.
Bitcoin price flirts with $30,000 level as US Federal Reserve expected to resume rate hikes
Bitcoin price is ranging below $30,000, a key psychological barrier for the asset, ahead of the US Federal Reserve’s rate decision on Wednesday. Crypto market participants are closely watching the Fed’s next move.
Federal Reserve Preview: Powell can play three distinct cards, each with a different US Dollar move Premium
The world's most powerful central bank succeeded in preventing runaway inflation, but "the last mile" of bringing price rises down to 2% is the trickiest one, with contradicting economic signs causing confusion.