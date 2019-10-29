AUD/USD retraces recent gains ahead of RBA Governor Lowe’s speech

- AUD/USD fails to extend the latest recovery as investors await fresh clues from RBA’s Governor.
- Trade/Brexit optimism stays on the card.
- US economic numbers, qualitative catalysts will also entertain traders during the day.
With the Aussie buyers awaiting fresh clues from RBA Chief, AUD/USD shrugs off the trade/Brexit optimism while witnessing a pullback to 0.6835 during early Tuesday.
It’s worth pointing out that the lack of fresh data/event/news seems to have contributed to the pair’s latest pullback. Additionally, downbeat print of the weekly release of the ANZ-Roy Morgan Australian Consumer Confidence adds to the pair’s latest U-turn.
“Consumer confidence lost ground last week as concerns about the economic outlook trumped a more positive assessment of personal finances. Uncertainty around global trade is likely a factor. At the same time, accommodative monetary policy and tax cuts are fuelling better financial conditions. The drop in weekly inflation expectations comes after a period of stability and ahead of the release of the Q3 CPI. We expect that report to confirm that inflation pressures remain subdue,” says the Australia and New Zealand Banking Group’s (ANZ) Head of Australian Economics, David Plank.
Optimism surrounding the US-China trade deal have been lately bolstered by the United States’ (US) President Donald Trump’s comments and an announcement from the US Trade Representative’s (USTR) office signaling additional relief to Chinese exporters.
Also adding to the market optimism is the receding odds of a no-deal Brexit. Even if the United Kingdom’s (UK) Parliament has voted down Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s plea for a snap election on Monday, another vote on the same is likely to take place on Tuesday. With new amendments to the motion, increasing odds of its passage through the House of Commons also add to the market’s risk-on sentiment.
That said, the US 10-year treasury yields stay mostly unchanged around 1.85% while Asian stocks and remain mostly positive by the press time.
Given the speech by the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) Governor Philip Gove on the cards, investors pay little attention to anything else. However, the US housing and consumer confidence numbers, up for publishing during the later part of the day, will not be ignored while looking for fresh impulse.
Technical Analysis
In addition to a daily closing beyond 100-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) level of 0.6850 but the monthly high of 0.6885 and September month top near 0.6900 could also restrict pair’s near-term advances. Meanwhile, 0.6810/05 region comprising the latest lows and tops marked since September 20 will challenge sellers during pair’s further declines.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
Euro rolling into the Asian session near the 1.1100 level
On the daily chart, the Fiber is trading in a downtrend below the 100 and 200-day simple moving averages (DMAs). The main macroeconomic event of the week is the Fed Interest Rate Decision on Wednesday.
GBP/USD awaits Brexit developments on key data week ahead
GBP/USD price action is accumulated between the 50 and 200-hour MA in early Asia. Pound is currently trading at 1.2857 having climbed from the depths of the 1.28 handle while traders monitored the latest Brexit developments
USD/JPY taking on 109 handle following risk-on start to the week
USD/JPY stuck to tight 108.70/75 range for the best part of overnight's trade unto New York traders stepped in which initiated a squeeze to as high as 109.04 – a three-month high, backed by the bounce in US yields.
Gold bulls committing at the 200-HMA on critical week ahead
The price of Gold has been on the backfoot since failing to retake the $1,520 key upside level. Instead, Gold has tumbled all the way back below the $1,500 round level and the 200-hour moving average located at $1,493.
China breaks the bank with their bet on Blockchain
Recent price movement puts Bitcoin back on a price rising scenario. Ethereum and XRP, with fewer profits, get better setups than Bitcoin for the medium term. Volatility may increase sharply in the short term.