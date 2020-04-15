AUD/USD retraces gains above 0.6400 as risk reset checks buyers

  • AUD/USD pulls back from a five-week high.
  • US President Donald Trump remains hopeful to restart the economy sooner than earlier.
  • US data, pandemic updates can offer intermediate clues ahead of Thursday’s Aussie employment data.

AUD/USD bears the burden of the latest risk-reset, downbeat Aussie consumer confidence data while stepping back from a multi-day top to 0.6430 during the Asian session on Wednesday. The pair earlier cheered the US dollar strength as well as risk-on trade sentiment.

Westpac Consumer Confidence plunged to the lowest since 1991, to 75.6 in April versus 91.9 prior. The consumer sentiment gauge also registered the steepest declines in history while marking -17.7% drop compared to -3.8% previous readout.

Other than the downbeat Aussie data, the resurgence of the virus in China, Australia’s largest customer, might have also contributed to the pair’s declines.

The risk catalysts flash mixed signals as the US 10-year Treasury yields and Japan’s NIKKEI are mildly weak whereas Australia’s ASX 200 register 0.30% gains by the press time.

US President Trump, in his Coronavirus Task Force Briefings, reiterated hopes to restart some of the states, which are closed to tame the pandemic. The Republican leader also anticipates the stock market to register record highs soon.

Moving on, the US economic docket is likely to entertain the traders with key Retail Sales, NY Empire State Manufacturing Index and Fed’s Beige Book whereas virus headlines could keep the driver’s seat. Though, major attention will be given to Thursday’s Aussie employment data for March that will signal the further need of stimulus to the economy.

Technical analysis

Sellers look for entry below 0.6375, comprising 50-day SMA, while targeting an ascending trend line since March 19, 2020, around 0.6220 now. Meanwhile, a downward sloping trend line since January 01, 2020, currently near 0.6500, is on the bulls’ radar.

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 0.6426
Today Daily Change -15 pips
Today Daily Change % -0.23%
Today daily open 0.6441
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.6086
Daily SMA50 0.6375
Daily SMA100 0.6619
Daily SMA200 0.6723
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.6445
Previous Daily Low 0.6361
Previous Weekly High 0.6369
Previous Weekly Low 0.5991
Previous Monthly High 0.6686
Previous Monthly Low 0.5509
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.6413
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.6393
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.6387
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.6332
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.6303
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.647
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.65
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.6554

 

 

