- AUD/USD reached a two-week high around 0.690 but tumbled as the mood remains mixed.
- During the week, US housing data shows the impact of higher US interest rates.
- AUD/USD Price Analysis: The upward break rising wedge opens the door towards 0.7000; otherwise, a fall to 0.6800 is on the cards.
The AUD/USD snaps three days of gains during the North American session, retreating from three-week highs around 0.6930 after opening around the 0.6880s area before hitting the latter.
However, during the last hour, the AUD/USD slipped below the 0.6900 figure after US housing data showed a deceleration in the housing market, meaning that recession fears are lingering in traders’ minds. At the time of writing, the AUD/USD is trading at 0.6889, almost flat, amidst a mixed market mood, which augmented the appetite for safe-haven peers.
US housing data show signs of an economic slowdown
During the week, US housing data has started showing higher interest rates. On Tuesday, Housing and Building Permits showed a contraction in the housing market, each by 2% and 0.6%, respectively. Further fueling recession fears are Existing Home Sales, which also dropped by 5.4%, reaching a two-year level, falling off the cliff, vs. expectations of a 5.4% growth.
In the meantime, during the Asian session, the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) Governor Philip Lowe crossed newswires. Lowe said that further interest rate hikes are needed while stating that the bank needs to “chart a credible path back to 2-3%” inflation, in which unemployment persists at lows while the economy grows. Lowe’s raised rates by 125 bps since May, and some analysts expect the RBA will move to the newest threshold of 75 bps in the August meeting.
All that said, a stagflationary scenario in the US would bolster the greenback’s appetite. But, also, an aggressive RBA might refrain AUD/USD traders from opening aggressive short positions in the near term.
AUD/USD Price Analysis: Technical outlook
AUD/USD buyers have achieved what they expected: an upside break of a falling wedge, which propelled the major above the 0.6900 threshold for a 150 pip gain from the break level around 0.6785 to the weekly high at 0.6930. Nevertheless, the pair remains downward biased from a medium to long-term perspective, despite that the 20-day EMA gave way to buyers.
Upwards, the AUD/USD will face resistance at the 0.6900 figure, followed by the 50-day EMA at 0.6970 and the triple-zero at 0.700. figure. On the downside, the AUD/USD’s next support level would be the 20-day EMA at 0.6838, followed by the 0.6800 mark.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD resumes slide and trades sub-1.0200
EUR/USD trades near a daily low of 1.0172 as the dollar recovers its pace while stock markets turn red. The data from the US showed that Existing Home Sales fell sharply in June and didn't allow the dollar to gather strength. Meanwhile, investors stay on the sidelines while waiting for the ECB meeting.
GBP/USD is still unable to recover above 1.2000
GBP/USD is having a difficult time regaining its traction after having dropped below 1.2000 earlier in the day. Worse-than-anticipated UK inflation data takes its toll on the pound in a risk-averse environment.
Gold extends sideways grind above $1,700
For the third straight day on Wednesday, gold is fluctuating in a narrow band above $1,700 and struggling to make a decisive move in either direction. Although the 10-year US Treasury bond yield is down 2% on the day, the dollar's resilience limits XAU/USD's upside.
Breaking: Litecoin price is breaking out!
LTC has breached a triangle consolidation to the upside. If the technicals are correct a rally towards $70 is underway. The bulls have established a new monthly high with a large bullish engulfing candle.
FXStreet Premium users exceed expectations
Tap into our 20 years Forex trading experience and get ahead of the markets. Maximize our actionable content, be part of our community, and chat with our experts. Join FXStreet Premium today!