AUD/USD: Retraces from two-year high to sub-0.7400 region with eyes on China data, RBA

- AUD/USD consolidates from 0.7402 after rising the highest since August 2018.
- Sino-American tension weighs on market sentiment after the initial show of optimism on vaccine hopes.
- US dollar weakness keeps the buyers hopeful ahead of a busy day.
- Second-tier Aussie data will travel through China Caixin PMI to reach RBA.
AUD/USD drops to 0.7375 at the start of Tuesday’s Australian session. The aussie major surged to the 24-month high the previous day but corrected afterward amid a light calendar and risk reset. Those weighing on the quote could take clues from the US-China tension while the US dollar weakness and mild optimism on the floor kept the downside limited ahead of the key day.
Many turn ahead of RBA, risk dwindles…
Global markets paused the previous show of optimism amid a light calendar and a lack of major data/events on Monday. However, calls that China has the power to ease the American pressure off TikTok joins uncertainty surrounding the US stimulus to drag the quote back below 0.7400.
Recently, US Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin blamed, while speaking in the Fox Business interview, House Speak Nancy Pelosi and the Democratic Leader of the Senate Chuck Schumer for the deadlock. Even so, the diplomat said to discuss the much-awaited aid package with the Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell and other party members.
Elsewhere, the coronavirus (COVID-19) numbers from the US and Australia joined hopes of an early vaccine to keep the risk-takers on the table. Though, the surge in the global count kept the optimism tamed.
Talking about the data, Australia’s TD Securities inflation and Q2 Company Gross Operating Profits preceded China’s NBS Manufacturing PMI to stay away from any major disappointment. However, the mixed readings from the US join comments from the Fed Governor Richard Clarida to offer a sluggish start to the week.
Moving on, Australia’s AiG Performance of Mfg Index and Commonwealth Bank Manufacturing PMI will direct the immediate market moves ahead of the Aussie Building Permits, China’s Caixin Manufacturing PMI and the RBA. While scheduled PMIs are likely to remain around the previous levels, the RBA statement will be the key considering the latest recovery in virus numbers. It should be noted that the Aussie central bank isn’t expected to alter the current monetary policy and the benchmark interest rate of 0.25%.
Other than the scheduled data/events, traders will have to keep eyes on the key risk catalysts like virus headlines, trade news and stimulus updates for fresh impetus during the busy day. Given the likeliness of upbeat outcomes from the slated factors, the AUD/USD may regain its power past-0.7400 should RBA refrains from any surprises.
Technical analysis
Failures to stay strong beyond 0.7400 indicate brighter chances of the pair’s pullback to January 2019 top surrounding 0.7300 amid overbought RSI conditions. Alternatively, the August 2018 high near 0.7455 will question the immediate upside ahead of July 2018 peak close to 0.7485.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.7375
|Today Daily Change
|9 pips
|Today Daily Change %
|0.12%
|Today daily open
|0.7366
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.7192
|Daily SMA50
|0.7078
|Daily SMA100
|0.6839
|Daily SMA200
|0.6733
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.7369
|Previous Daily Low
|0.7254
|Previous Weekly High
|0.7369
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.715
|Previous Monthly High
|0.7228
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6876
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.7325
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.7298
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.7291
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.7215
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.7176
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.7405
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.7444
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.752
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD challenges 0.7400 ahead of RBA’s decision
The AUD/USD pair holds on to most of its intraday gains near the 0.74 level, ahead of the Reserve Bank of Australia monetary policy announcement.
USD/JPY up for the day, but still bearish
he American currency was able to advance only against its Japanese rival this Monday, although the pair was incapable to retain the 106.00 level.
XAU/USD holds past the broken triangle formation at $1972 per ounce
Gold has pushed higher on Monday despite the volume being low due to the UK bank holiday. There have been some slightly bearish comments from Fed officials as Bostic stated the recovery is happening but data is showing signs of slowing.
XRP/USD is still suffering from the last double top and might not recover above $0.30
XRP has been generally weaker than the rest of top coins and has been unable to hit a new 2020-high. The last double top formed on August 17 got a lot of continuation and bears managed to crack $0.30.
WTI climbs to fresh daily highs around mid-$43s
After spending the second half of the previous week under modest bearish pressure, crude oil prices started the new week on a strong footing. As of writing, the barrel of West Texas Intermediate (WTI) was trading near $43.50, gaining 1.25% on a daily basis.