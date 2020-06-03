AUD/USD retraces from multi-day high, but above 0.6900, amid fewer catalysts

  • AUD/USD extends the late-US session pullback from 0.6960.
  • Mixed comments from US President Donald Trump probes the broad risk-on sentiment.
  • Aussie Trade Balance, Retail Sales in the spotlight for immediate direction.

AUD/USD recedes from five-month top to 0.6918 amid the initial Asian session on Thursday. While there hasn’t been a major change to the market’s risk-tone sentiment, US President Donald Trump’s comments recently entertained the Aussie pair traders.

Risk-one stays on the card…

US President Donald Trump reiterated his stand to not use further military power to compress riots in the US. Additionally, the Republican leader also mentioned that he has not thought about sanctions on China's President Xi Jinping over Hong Kong.

While the aforementioned comments add to the market’s optimism and favored the S&P 500 Futures to recover the early-day losses, his comments on the World Trade Organization and social distancing keep the traders guessing.

Even so, trade sentiment remains fairly positive amid hopes of further economic recovery and additional stimulus from the major central banks. Also increasing the optimism could be US President Trump’s another favor for the coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccine developers.

Aussie Trade Balance, Retail Sales awaited…

Given the lack of major clues keep the Aussie pair mostly unchanged, despite the latest pullback, Australia’s April month trade numbers and Retail Sales figures are awaited for immediate direction. Forecasts suggest the Trade Balance soften to 7500M from 10602M whereas the seasonally adjusted MoM Retail Sales might confirm the preliminary estimates of -17.9% figures.

Other than the Aussie data, risk factors and monetary policy meeting by the European Central Bank (ECB), coupled with the US Weekly Jobless Claims, will also be important to watch.

Technical analysis

While overbought RSI favors the pair’s pullback moves to 0.6850, comprising the early-January lows, the pair’s further downside is less likely, which if happens could recall February month’s top near 0.6775. On the upside, 0.7000 psychological magnet could keep luring the bulls head of December 2019 peak surrounding 0.7045.

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 0.6921
Today Daily Change 25 pips
Today Daily Change % 0.36%
Today daily open 0.6896
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.6565
Daily SMA50 0.6398
Daily SMA100 0.6481
Daily SMA200 0.6658
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.6899
Previous Daily Low 0.6774
Previous Weekly High 0.6683
Previous Weekly Low 0.6519
Previous Monthly High 0.6683
Previous Monthly Low 0.6372
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.6851
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.6822
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.6814
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.6731
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.6689
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.6939
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.6981
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.7064

 

 

