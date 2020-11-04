AUD/USD retakes 0.7100 mark and beyond, still in the red on US election results

  • AUD/USD witnessed good two-way price swings on the back of incoming US election results.
  • The uncertainty about the final outcome might hold investors from aggressive directional bets.

The AUD/USD pair quickly recovered around 70 pips from the Asian session swing lows and was last seen trading comfortably above the 0.7100 mark, still in the red.

The pair built on this week's goodish bounce from sub-0.7000 level and gained some follow-through traction during the early part of the trading action on Wednesday. Increasing odds of a blue wave in the US Congress boosted the global risk sentiment and weighed heavily on the safe-haven US dollar, which, in turn, drove flows towards the perceived riskier Australian dollar.

The AUD/USD pair shot to over three-week tops, levels beyond the 0.7200 mark, but struggled to capitalize, instead witnessed a dramatic intraday turnaround. The incumbent President Donald Trump's victory in Florida fueled fears of a contested election and provided a goodish lift to the greenback. This was seen as a key factor behind the sharp pullback of around 170 pips.

However, the fact that the vote-counting could go on for several days and the expected delay in the final outcome held investors from placing any aggressive directional bets. Reports indicate that the final results from the battleground state of Michigan will not be available until Wednesday evening. The uncertainty warrants some caution for aggressive traders.

Technical levels to watch

AUD/USD

Overview
Today last price 0.7127
Today Daily Change -0.0020
Today Daily Change % -0.28
Today daily open 0.7147
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.7115
Daily SMA50 0.7183
Daily SMA100 0.7117
Daily SMA200 0.6804
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.7176
Previous Daily Low 0.7027
Previous Weekly High 0.7182
Previous Weekly Low 0.7002
Previous Monthly High 0.7244
Previous Monthly Low 0.7002
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.7119
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.7084
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.7057
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.6968
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.6908
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.7206
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.7266
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.7355

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

