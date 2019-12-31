AUD/USD respects no change in China’s Manufacturing PMI

- AUD/USD ignores downbeat prints of China’s Non-Manufacturing PMI.
- China’s official activity numbers flashed mixed signals with the headline numbers staying unchanged while services gauge staying below forecasts.
- Nearness to the US-China trade deal signing in ceremony pleases buyers.
AUD/USD shrugs off China’s December month activity numbers while taking rounds to 0.7000 amid early Tuesday.
China’s December month PMIs fail to offer any clear direction as the headlines NBS Manufacturing PMI stood unchanged at 50.2 versus 50.1 forecasts while Non-Manufacturing PMI slipped below 53.6 expected to 53.5 earlier. Despite the headline data from a key customer, AUD/USD shows a less reaction as Australian markets are closed for the day and the data have failed to offer any strong momentum in key activities.
Read: China's NBS Manufacturing PMI prints above 50 for a second month in a row
A cautious optimism surrounding the US-China trade relations, mainly due to the weekend headlines, escalated the Aussie pair’s run-up during the week’s start. Though, major attention was given to the latest South China Morning Post (SCMP) headlines suggesting the trade visit by a delegation from Beijing which will be led by the chief trade negotiator, Vice Premier, Liu He.
It’s worth mentioning that Bloomberg recent rang an alarm for flash crash risk for markets as markets in Japan are closed for a six-day New Year break. This could have a negative impact on the Aussie as it is mostly considered as a barometer to the market’s risk tone.
As per current readings, the US 10-year treasury yields stay mostly positive around 1.89% while S&P 500 Futures mark mild gains around 3,225.
Following the release of China’s PMIs, markets have now entered the phase of sparse trading amid off at Japan, Australia and New Zealand. However, the US Housing and consumer sentiment data can entertain investors before New Year’s Eve.
Technical Analysis
While highs marked on May 07 and July, around 0.7050 can keep luring the buyers beyond 0.7000, a sustained downside can revisit December 13 top of 0.6940 and November high surrounding 0.6930.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.7003
|Today Daily Change
|9 pips
|Today Daily Change %
|0.13%
|Today daily open
|0.6994
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6887
|Daily SMA50
|0.6855
|Daily SMA100
|0.6819
|Daily SMA200
|0.69
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.7006
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6975
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6987
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6892
|Previous Monthly High
|0.6929
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6754
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6994
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6987
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6977
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.696
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6946
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.7009
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.7023
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.704
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
USD/JPY hits 19-day low despite steepening of US yield curve
USD/JPY is trading at 19-day lows below 108.70. Yen is drawing bids despite the steepening of the US Treasury yield curve. Markets are offering dollars amid the continued de-escalation of US-China trade tensions.
AUD/USD respects no change in China’s Manufacturing PMI
AUD/USD shrugs off China’s December month activity numbers while taking rounds to 0.7000 amid early Tuesday. China’s December month PMIs fail to offer any clear direction as the headlines NBS Manufacturing PMI stood unchanged at 50.2 vs. 50.1 expected.
Year in Review: What Shaped FX in 2019
2019 has been a busy year for the financial markets. The biggest driving forces were trade war, global easing, Brexit and record-breaking moves in US stocks. 2019 was a good year for the Canadian dollar and sterling and a challenging one for the euro.
Gold prints fresh three-month high above $1520, takes-out 61.8% Fib
Gold escalates the week-start rise towards the key near-term resistance. Bulls are now gearing up to confront the September 24 high, near $1,525, ahead of targeting the September month top, at $1,557.
GBP/USD bulls lapping up US dollar weakness to a 38.2% Fibo target
GBP/USD retracing downtrend to a 38/2% Fibo target. Brexit and Sino/US trade negotiations to be in the driver's seat early 2020 doors. The US dollar bulls testing critical support below 200-DMA.