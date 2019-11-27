AUD/USD: Resilient despite fifth striaght quarterly drop in Aussie Construction Work Done

- AUD/USD is showing resilience to dismal Aussie data release.
- Construction work done fell for the fifth straight quarter in the third quarter.
- The decline, however, was less severe than expected by markets.
AUD/USD is currently trading largely unchanged on the day at 0.6788, having hit a low of 0.6782 a few minutes before press time.
The Australian currency is showing resilience to dismal Aussie data. The Construction Work Done (Q3) came in at -0.4% - the fifth straight quarterly decline. The data feeds into the gross domestic product, which will be released next week.
The actual figure, however, was better than the expected 1% decline. The metric had dropped by 3.8% in the second quarter.
The above-forecast reading may power AUD higher to 0.68. Further gains may remain elusive if the equities report losses. Currently, the futures on the S&P 500 are trading flat-to-negative, despite the trade optimism.
President Trump on Tuesday said the United States and China were close to agreeing on the first phase of a trade deal. Washington is in the “final throes” of work on a deal, Trump said, adding further that US' support for Hong Kong protests is a sore point for China.
The positive comments are encouraging, but investors will likely take them with a pinch of salt. After all, both the US and China have repeatedly backtracked from positive comments in the past.
Technical levels
AUD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6788
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0002
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.03
|Today daily open
|0.6789
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6842
|Daily SMA50
|0.6807
|Daily SMA100
|0.6828
|Daily SMA200
|0.6928
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6796
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6768
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6835
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.678
|Previous Monthly High
|0.693
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.667
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6785
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6779
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6773
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6756
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6745
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.68
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6812
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6828
