AUD/USD: Resilient despite fifth striaght quarterly drop in Aussie Construction Work Done

AUD/USD is showing resilience to dismal Aussie data release.

Construction work done fell for the fifth straight quarter in the third quarter.

The decline, however, was less severe than expected by markets.

AUD/USD is currently trading largely unchanged on the day at 0.6788, having hit a low of 0.6782 a few minutes before press time.

The Australian currency is showing resilience to dismal Aussie data. The Construction Work Done (Q3) came in at -0.4% - the fifth straight quarterly decline. The data feeds into the gross domestic product, which will be released next week.

The actual figure, however, was better than the expected 1% decline. The metric had dropped by 3.8% in the second quarter.

The above-forecast reading may power AUD higher to 0.68. Further gains may remain elusive if the equities report losses. Currently, the futures on the S&P 500 are trading flat-to-negative, despite the trade optimism.

President Trump on Tuesday said the United States and China were close to agreeing on the first phase of a trade deal. Washington is in the “final throes” of work on a deal, Trump said, adding further that US' support for Hong Kong protests is a sore point for China.

The positive comments are encouraging, but investors will likely take them with a pinch of salt. After all, both the US and China have repeatedly backtracked from positive comments in the past.

Technical levels