- AUD/USD is mildly bid at press time despite risk-off tone in the markets.
- Australian 10-year government yield hit a record low in Asia.
AUD/USD is currently trading at 0.6930, representing 0.10% gains on the day, amid risk-off tone in the global markets.
The Asian stocks are flashing red with the Shanghai Composite index currently reporting a 0.20% drop. Other major Asian indices like Japan’s Nikkei, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng and the futures on the S&P 500 index are also feeling the pull of gravity.
Further the yield on Australia’s 10-year government bond fell to a record low of 1.49% earlier today. The yield has essentially printed a low below the Reserve Bank of Australia’s cash rate of 1.50%.
Even so, the AUD sellers are not making their presence felt, possibly because the US treasury yields are also losing ground. For instance, the yield on the US 10-year treasury note is currently trading at 2.24%, the lowest level since September 2017.
Looking forward, the currency pair may come under pressure if the risk aversion worsens. Also, China’s Yuan is again losing altitude. The USD/CNH pair is currently trading at 6.9282, representing 0.10% gains on the day and the probability of a near-term rise to 7.00 would rise sharply if the pair confirms a bull flag breakout with a move above 6.9346, in which case the US Dollar will likely see a broad-based rally.
Pivot levels
-
- R3 0.6956
- R2 0.6946
- R1 0.6934
- PP 0.6924
-
- S1 0.6913
- S2 0.6903
- S3 0.6892
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: On the defensive despite drop in T-yields, focus on German data
Falling Treasury yields fail to put a bid under the EUR/USD pair. Disappointing German jobs data could prove costly for the Euro. Gains, if any, on the back of strong German data could be short-lived, as the Chinese Yuan is losing ground.
GBP/USD steadies near lows awaiting fresh clues from trade news, UK politics
The GBP/USD pair trades modestly flat at 1.2660 ahead of the London open on Wednesday. The pair slipped to yesterday’s low near 1.2650 during the early Asian trades on the UK Mirror’s news of indicating Brexit uncertainty.
USD/JPY off session lows but not out of the woods yet
The pair has recovered from lows amid 10-year Treasury yield hitting a fresh 20-month low of 2.24% and signs of risk-off in the equity markets. Despite the recovery, the pair is not out of the woods yet as suggested by the bear flag seen in the hourly line chart.
Gold: Buyers confront greenback strength, risk-off in play
With the US Dollar (USD) strength restricting Gold from safe-haven benefits, the bullion is taking the rounds near $1280 during the early Asian session on Wednesday.
Bank of Canada preview: Watching these three factors for the USD/CAD reaction
Trading the Canadian dollar has not been easy of late as the data provided substantial surprises in both directions -- triggering significant volatility but no clear direction. The BOC's upcoming decision may finally set a course for the loonie.