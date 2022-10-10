AUD/USD renews two-year low near 0.6320 as risk-aversion intensifies, Russia, Fed bets eyed

- AUD/USD remains pressured at fresh 30-month low amid risk-off mood.
- Escalating fears from the Russia-Ukraine tension, Sino-American tussles weigh on prices.
- RBA vs. Fed divergence joins downbeat Aussie data to keep bears hopeful.
- US/China CPI, FOMC Minutes will be important for near-term directions.
AUD/USD stands on slippery grounds as it drop to the fresh low since April 2020, around 0.6320 heading into Monday’s European session. In doing so, the Aussie pair justifies its risk-barometer status while leading the G10 currency pairs towards the south.
Recently, the BBC came out with the news suggesting multiple large explosions hit Kyiv, marking it the first tragic event in months. It’s worth noting that the missiles also destroyed Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky's office. The latest escalation in the geopolitical tussles could be linked to the weekend’s explosion that destroyed a part of the bridge in Crimea which is crucial for Russia's war supplies.
Elsewhere, China’s return to the market after a week-long holiday fails to renew the risk appetite. That said, the latest Sino-American tussles over Taiwan and risk-negative headlines from North Korea also weigh on the sentiment, as well as the AUD/USD prices.
Above all, the Reserve Bank of Australia’s (RBA) dovish rate hike and the intensifying hawkish Fed bets are the key cause of the AUD/USD pair’s downturn. The expectations of the Fed’s aggression strengthened after the US jobs report for September showed that the headline Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) rose to 265K versus the 250K expected. Also portraying the strength of the US employment conditions, as well as weighing on the market’s mood, was an unexpected fall in the Unemployment Rate to 3.5% compared to forecasts suggesting no change in the 3.7% prior. Following that, the CME’s FedWatch tool signals the 78% chance for the US central bank’s 75 bps rate hike in November.
While portraying the mood, the S&P 500 Futures dropped for the fourth consecutive day while poking the monthly low near 3,630, down 0.45% intraday at the latest. That said, the US 10- Treasury yields rose for eight consecutive weeks in the last before pausing around 3.90%.
Looking forward, this week’s annual meetings of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the World Bank (WB), as well as updates on Russian President Vladimir Putin’s emergency meeting, on Monday, could entertain the pair traders ahead of the US inflation data and the Fed minutes.
Technical analysis
A clear U-turn from the five-month-old previous support line, around 0.6535 by the press time, directs AUD/USD towards the March 2020 high near 0.6215.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6323
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0044
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.69%
|Today daily open
|0.6367
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.658
|Daily SMA50
|0.6782
|Daily SMA100
|0.6877
|Daily SMA200
|0.7056
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6432
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6354
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6548
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6354
|Previous Monthly High
|0.6916
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6363
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6384
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6403
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6337
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6307
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6259
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6415
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6463
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6493
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD remains pressured below 0.9750 amid risk-aversion
EUR/USD remains under pressure below 0.9750, in the face of risk-aversion and broad US dollar rebound in early European hours. Investors remain cautious amid fresh Russia-Ukraine tensions, China's growth worries and ahead of key US events.
GBP/USD recaptures 1.1100 post-BOE announcement
GBP/USD is recovering ground above 1.1100 after BOE announced measures to support the market functioning. The US dollar holds the renewed upside amid risk-aversion triggered by Russia-Ukraine tensions. Thinner liquidity to extend due to the US holiday.
Gold: Will bulls defend 21DMA support ahead of US inflation?
Gold price is at five-day lows below $1,700 as the US dollar cheers risk-aversion. Odds of a 75 bps Nov Fed rate hike after US NFP beat weigh on the bullion. XAU/USD looks to test 21DMA as RSI pierces back below the 50.00 level.
Here’s why LUNC price could plummet another 50% on next LUNA Classic burn announcement
LUNC price shows a tight consolidation around the Point of Control (POC), indicating a lack of volatility. However, things could spice up due to Binance’s upcoming LUNA burn announcement that is scheduled on October 10 at 00:00 UTC.
Week Ahead: The calm before another US inflation storm
An electrifying week is coming up, featuring another crucial US inflation report and minutes of the latest Fed meeting. Both will be key pieces of the puzzle for the dollar and risk assets, as traders grapple with whether the Fed will pause its tightening cycle anytime soon.