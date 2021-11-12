AUD/USD renews multi-day low near 0.7280 amid sluggish markets

- AUD/USD prints four-day south-run to test the lowest levels since October 07.
- DXY grinds higher around 16-month top amid steady yields.
- Mildly bid stock futures, hopes of Asia-Pacific rebound and doubts over Evergrande restrict latest moves.
- US Michigan Consumer Sentiment figures to decorate calendar.
AUD/USD bears keep reins past 0.7300, down 0.10% on a day to refresh the five-week low during early Friday.
The risk barometer pair portrays indecisive markets and the firmer US dollar, amid rising bets over the Fed rate hike, during the four-day downtrend. Also weighing on the quote are the downbeat updates from China, be it concerning Evergrande or power cuts.
However, mildly bid stock futures and mixed performance of the Asia-Pacific shares join hopes of an economic recovery in the region to test the sellers.
That being said, chatters over China’s efforts to ease lending restrictions for the property sector and comments from a former advisor to the People's Bank of China, Yu Yong, suggesting that problems such as Evergrande are controllable fail to renew market optimism. The reason could be linked to the updates from the Evergrande lender Kaisa group. ''Kaisa has the most offshore debt of any Chinese developer after Evergrande and pleaded for help from creditors this week. It has coupon payments totaling over $59 million due on Thursday and Friday, with 30-day grace periods for both,'' Reuters reported.
Elsewhere, energy problems stay elevated in China and probe the year 2021 GDP, exerting additional downside pressure on the AUD/USD prices. On the same line are the Sino-American tussles over the phase 1 deal, Vietnam and Hong Kong.
Alternatively, global rating giant Moody’s latest assessment of the Asia-Pacific economies mentioned, “Most will rebound, helping to support debt stabilization at higher levels than pre-pandemic.”
Amid these plays, the US stock futures print mild gains while the Treasury yields help the US Dollar Index (DXY) to refresh the multi-day peak.
The risk catalysts may keep entertaining the AUD/USD traders, mainly the bond traders’ return after a Veterans Day holiday. Also, the US Michigan Consumer Sentiment for November, expected 72.4 versus 71.7 prior, will be additionally important.
Technical analysis
61.8% Fibonacci retracement (Fibo.) of August-October upside, around 0.7275 and a three-month-old ascending support line near 0.7240 lure AUD/USD bears until the quote stays below the 100-DMA and 50-DMA, close to 0.7366-72.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.7283
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0006
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.08%
|Today daily open
|0.7289
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.7447
|Daily SMA50
|0.7367
|Daily SMA100
|0.7372
|Daily SMA200
|0.7547
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.7342
|Previous Daily Low
|0.7286
|Previous Weekly High
|0.7537
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.736
|Previous Monthly High
|0.7557
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.7191
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.7308
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.7321
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.727
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.725
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.7214
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.7325
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.7361
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.7381
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
