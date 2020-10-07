AUD/USD renews daily highs above 0.7150 on risk flows

- AUD/USD edged higher in the early American session on Wednesday.
- US Dollar Index stays in the negative territory below 93.70.
- Wall Street's main indexes trade sharply higher on stimulus hopes.
After retreating to 0.7120 area during the European session, the AUD/USD pair gained traction and rose to a daily high of 0.7152 on Wednesday. As of writing, the pair was up 0.56% on the day at 0.7145.
USD remains on the back foot ahead of FOMC Minutes
The broad-based selling pressure surrounding the greenback in the early American session seems to be helping AUD/USD push higher.
Wall Street's main indexes opened sharply higher on Wednesday after White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows said that they were working on standalone stimulus bills on 10 items that sides agree on. The upbeat market mood, as reflected by a 1.4% gain seen in the S&P 500 Index, weighs on the safe-haven greenback and the US Dollar Index is currently down 0.27% at 93.60.
There won't be any macroeconomic data releases in the remainder of the day but the FOMC will release the minutes of its September meeting.
After introducing its new average inflation target strategy and the updated forward guidance back in September, this publication is not expected to provide any fresh clues regarding the policy outlook. In a speech on Tuesday, FOMC Chairman Jerome Powell reiterated that more fiscal support was needed to have a strong and fast recovery and the minutes are likely to reinforce this message.
Technical levels to watch for
AUD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.7141
|Today Daily Change
|0.0041
|Today Daily Change %
|0.58
|Today daily open
|0.71
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.7193
|Daily SMA50
|0.7207
|Daily SMA100
|0.7053
|Daily SMA200
|0.678
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.7209
|Previous Daily Low
|0.71
|Previous Weekly High
|0.721
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.7028
|Previous Monthly High
|0.7414
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.7004
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.7141
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.7167
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.7064
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.7027
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6954
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.7173
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.7246
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.7283
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD consolidates gains below 0.72 amid upbeat China PMI
AUD/USD holds gains around 0.7180 in Asia this Friday. Australia's Aug home loan data bettered estimates. Improved risk appetite, amid upbeat Trump's comments and a surprise jump in China's Caixin Services PMI, favors the continued rise in the AUD.
Gold: Bulls push bears back over the $1,900 line, dollar can't catch a break
The US dollar is crumbling below the 93.50 level and is on its last legs. Gold has pushed the bears back and the price retreats back above $1,900 to form new support. Gold bears go back to the drawing board and await for high probability conditions.
USD/JPY eases below 106.00 amid fresh US dollar supply
USD/JPY snaps a two-day winning streak and drops back below 106.00, tracking the renewed weakness in the US dollar across the board. The risk-on mood amid better Chinese data and Trump's recovery news weighs on the safe-haven dollar.
Elections matter: The pause that decides...
In the final month before the US Presidential Election politics dominate every decision in Washington. The slowing economic recovery needs another stimulus package, unemployed workers want extended benefits.
WTI: Cheering upside break of 200-day EMA to eye $42.00
WTI refreshes three-week high while carrying the run-up beyond key EMA, falling trend line from September 04. The energy benchmark respects the upside break of 200-day SMA and a five-week-long descending resistance line, now support.