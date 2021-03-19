AUD/USD remains well-supported amid dollar strength

The Australian dollar is unchanged on a weekly basis against its American rival, trading below the 0.7800 level. According to FXStreet’s Chief Analyst Valeria Bednarik, the aussie remains resilient to the dollar’s strength though AUD/USD loses its bullish long-term potential.
Key quotes
“On Wednesday, the focus will be on growth estimates. Australia will publish the March preliminary estimates of the Commonwealth Bank PMIs, expected to remain within expansion levels. Markit will release later in the day the preliminary estimates of the US PMIs, also seen holding well above 50.”
“The US will also publish February Durable Goods Orders, expected to have grown by 1.2% in the month. The country will publish the final version of its Q4 Gross Domestic Product on Thursday.”
“The first support level is 0.7690, followed by 0.7620. The most relevant one is 0.7563, where the pair bottomed in February.”
“The immediate resistance level is 0.7770, but the AUD/USD pair would need to build up momentum above 0.7820 to have a chance at extending its advance toward the 0.7900 price zone.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
