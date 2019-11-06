AUD/USD remains stuck in tight range near 0.6900

NEWS | | By Eren Sengezer
  • Market action turns subdued on Wednesday amid a lack of significant drivers.
  • US Dollar Index consolidates gains following the two-day rally.
  • Coming up on Thursday: Trade balance data from Australia.

The AUD/USD pair seems to be having a difficult time determining its next short-term direction since the start of the week as the renewed US-China trade optimism allows antipodeans to stay resilient against the greenback. As of writing, the pair was trading at 0.6900, adding only 0.08% on the day.

Reports this week suggested that the US and China were close to the completion of the phase-one of the trade deal to ease concerns over a protracted trade conflict and its potential negative impact on the Australian economy.

On the other hand, Tuesday's data from the US revealed that the economic activity in the non-manufacturing sector expanded at a more robust pace in October than it did in September and provided a boost to the buck.

USD goes into a consolidation phase on Wednesday 

Meanwhile, the US Labor Department on Wednesday announced that Unit Labor Costs in the third quarter increased 3.6% to beat the market expectation of 2.2%. Nevertheless, the US Dollar Index, which climbed to a multi-week high above the 98 mark on Tuesday, is consolidating its two-day rally and was last down 0.1% on the day at 97.80.

In the early trading hours of the Asian session, the trade balance data from Australia will be looked upon for fresh impetus. Later this week, the trade balance data from China on Friday could also affect the AUD's market valuation.

Technical levels to consider

AUD/USD

Overview
Today last price 0.6902
Today Daily Change 0.0008
Today Daily Change % 0.12
Today daily open 0.6894
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.6832
Daily SMA50 0.6804
Daily SMA100 0.685
Daily SMA200 0.6953
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.6929
Previous Daily Low 0.686
Previous Weekly High 0.693
Previous Weekly Low 0.681
Previous Monthly High 0.693
Previous Monthly Low 0.667
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.6903
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.6886
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.686
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.6825
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.6791
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.6929
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.6963
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.6998

 

 

