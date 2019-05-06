- AUD/USD has printed session highs above 0.70 following the weaker-than-expected Aussie Q1 GDP.
- RBA cut rates to a new record low on Tuesday.
- The central bank may stand pat in July if the Aussie labor market shows resilience.
The AUD/USD pair dropped 10 pips to a session low of 0.6981 immediately following the release of a weaker-than-expected Aussie first quarter (Q1) growth rate only to rise to a fresh session high of 0.7001.
Australia’s Gross Domestic Product (QoQ) for Q1 came in at 0.4%, missing the expected rise to 0.5% from the preceding quarter’s growth rate of 0.2%. The annualised growth rate slowed to 1.8% as expected from the previous quarter’s growth rate of 2.3%.
That Australia's economy is facing downside pressures is generally accepted by now and priced in. As a result, a below-forecast Aussie GDP has done little damage to the AUD/USD pair.
Notably, the data has arrived a day after the Reserve Bank of Australia cut rates by 25 basis points to a new record low of 1.25% in order to buttress growth and preserve the 2% inflation target.
Further, speculation is gathering steam that the central bank may not deliver back-to-back rate cut in July if the jobless rate remains steady at 5.2%. TAdd to that the rising odds of Federal Reserve cuttin rates a early as September and the path of least resistance for the AUD/USD appears to be on the higher side.
AUD/USD, therefore, could cotinue to rise during the day ahead. The Australian currency will likely tank if the labor data due next week disappoints expectations, strengthening the case for a rate cut in July.
Pivot levels
-
- R3 0.7061
- R2 0.7033
- R1 0.7012
- PP 0.6984
-
- S1 0.6963
- S2 0.6935
- S3 0.6914
