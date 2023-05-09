AUD/USD remains sideways around 0.6770 despite downbeat Australian Retail Sales

NEWS | | By Sagar Dua
  • AUD/USD has shown no action despite the release of the weaker-than-anticipated Australian Retail Sales data.
  • Aussie Retail Sales have further contracted by 0.6% due to higher interest rates by the RBA.
  • The overall ground for the USD index seems not supportive as the FOMC has confirmed that it will be more data-dependent.

The AUD/USD pair has continued its sideways auction around 0.6770 despite the Australian Bureau of Statistics having reported downbeat Retail Sales data for the first quarter of CY2023. The economic data has landed at -0.6% than the estimates of 0.4% and the former contraction of 0.2%.

A weaker-than-anticipated Retail demand would provide support to the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) for keeping interest rates steady ahead. Investors should be aware of the fact that RBA Governor Philip Lowe announced an unexpected interest rate hike by 25 basis points (bps) last week, which pushed the Official Cash Rate (OCR) to 3.85%.

Going forward, more volatility is anticipated from the Australian Dollar ahead of Australia’s budget release. Despite a projection of $78bln the 2022-23 bottom line reached surplus as announced by Australian Treasurer Jim Chalmers. Bloomberg reported that Chalmers has been preparing the ground for the surprise return to surplus by noting significant improvement in revenue from higher commodity prices, and lower unemployment.

Meanwhile, S&P500 futures have trimmed some losses, portraying a quiet market mood ahead of the US debt ceiling negotiations and Consumer Price Index (CPI) data. The US Dollar Index (DXY) has faced barricades while attempting to climb above the immediate resistance of 101.50.

The overall ground for the USD index seems not supportive as Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) has confirmed that it will be more data-dependent. “The Fed made a significant change in the forward guidance as the prior tone, “the Committee anticipates that some additional policy firming may be appropriate in order to attain a stance of monetary policy that is sufficiently restrictive to return inflation to 2 percent over time” is replaced by “In determining the extent to which additional policy firming may be appropriate to return inflation to 2% over time.

AUD/USD

Overview
Today last price 0.6778
Today Daily Change -0.0007
Today Daily Change % -0.10
Today daily open 0.6785
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.6688
Daily SMA50 0.6685
Daily SMA100 0.6789
Daily SMA200 0.6728
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.6804
Previous Daily Low 0.674
Previous Weekly High 0.6757
Previous Weekly Low 0.6607
Previous Monthly High 0.6806
Previous Monthly Low 0.6574
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.6779
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.6764
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.6749
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.6712
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.6685
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.6812
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.684
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.6876

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

Editors’ Picks

AUD/USD remains pressured below 0.6800 after Australian Retail Sales data

AUD/USD remains pressured below 0.6800 after Australian Retail Sales data

AUD/USD is keeping the red intact after Australian Retail Sales dropped 0.6% in Q1 2023. Broad-based US Dollar recovery is weighing on the Aussie amid a mixed market sentiment. Focus shifts to China's trade data. 

AUD/USD News

EUR/USD retreats further, reaching levels under 1.1000 Premium

EUR/USD retreats further, reaching levels under 1.1000

EUR/USD declined further and printed fresh daily lows under 1.1000. The pair holds a bearish bias but continues to move sideways. The US Dollar Index rose during the American session boosted by higher US Treasury yields on a quiet day.

EUR/USD News

Gold: XAU/USD taps below $2,020 as investors await US debt-ceiling talks and Inflation

Gold: XAU/USD taps below $2,020 as investors await US debt-ceiling talks and Inflation

Gold price (XAU/USD) sensed selling pressure while attempting to surpass the critical resistance of $2,030.00 in the Asian session. The precious metal has corrected to near $2,020.00 and is expected to display more weakness as the US Dollar Index (DXY) has shown a stellar recovery.

Gold News

Lido DAO price plunges 31% in a month, leading to 4 million LDO accumulation

Lido DAO price plunges 31% in a month, leading to 4 million LDO accumulation

Despite having dominance in the DeFi space, Lido DAO is losing traction due to a build-up of negative sentiments, leading to an enormous amount of LDO being moved in a single day.

Read more

US week ahead: Lending vs. CPI, what will win out?

US week ahead: Lending vs. CPI, what will win out?

There are a lot of unanswered questions for investors at the start of a new week. Most of them revolve around what central banks will do next and when interest rates will be cut.  The future of the global economy is also particularly murky.

Read more

