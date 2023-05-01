- AUD/USD holds to its gains and remains above 0.6600 on overall risk sentiment.
- US manufacturing activity improved, though higher prices justify the need for further Fed tightening.
- Weaker than expected, China’s data capped the AUD/USD’s rally towards 0.6700.
The Australian Dollar (AUD) clings to some gains after hitting a daily high of 0.6668, though renewed US Dollar (USD) strength spurred a dip toward current exchange rates. That was sparked by the latest week’s inflation data, alongside an improvement in manufacturing activity. At the time of writing, the AUD/USD is trading at 0.6635.
AUD/USD oscillates around 0.6620s as traders brace for the Federal Reserve’s decision
Wall Street portrays an upbeat market sentiment after JP Morgan acquired the failed lender First Republic Bank. Market participants were bracing for another hike by the US Federal Reserve (Fed) and weighed on the AUD/USD’s pair.
A report by the Institute for Supply Management (ISM) revealed the Manufacturing PMI for April at 47.1, improving from March’s 46.3 but missed the chance to enter the expansionary territory. One of the subcomponents of the ISM’s poll, the Prices Index, surprisingly jumped to 53.2 from 49, indicating that inflation is picking up amongst US factories.
In the meantime, the US Dollar Index (DXY), a gauge for the buck’s value vs. a basket of six currencies, advances 0.43%, up at 102.112, a headwind for the AUD/USD pair. US Treasury bond yields climbed and underpinned the buck, as shown by the DXY
Aside from this, the Fed’s odds for a 25 bps rate hike stand at 88.9%, as shown by the CME Fed Watch Tool.
Aside from this, over the weekend, data from China increased concerns about its growth, with the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) revealing that the Manufacturing PMI in April slowed down from 51.9 to 49.2. The Non- Manufacturing PMI rose to 56.4, down from 58.2 in March, while the composite Index stood at 54.4, from 57.
“A lack of market demand and the high-base effect from the quick manufacturing recovery in the first quarter” was among the factors that led to the contraction in April, said senior NBS statistician Zhao Qinghe.
Even though China’s outlook looks gloomy, the AUD/USD held to its earlier gains. Data from Australia witnessed the Judo Bank Manufacturing PMI rising to 48, below the prior’s month 49.1, while the TD-MI inflation gauge rose by 0.2%, below the latest month’s 0.3%.
In further data, Australia’s Labor government will reveal a vast improvement in the country’s budget bottom line next week, which has been helped by tax windfalls and job gains. Nevertheless, Treasurer Jim Chalmers has warned that fiscal challenges persist, and the government aims to be responsible with spending to avoid inflation, particularly since the Reserve Bank of Australia is aggressively lifting interest rates.
AUD/USD Technical Levels
AUD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6629
|Today Daily Change
|0.0013
|Today Daily Change %
|0.20
|Today daily open
|0.6616
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.669
|Daily SMA50
|0.6698
|Daily SMA100
|0.6793
|Daily SMA200
|0.6737
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6642
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6574
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6706
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6574
|Previous Monthly High
|0.6806
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6574
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.66
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6616
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6579
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6542
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6511
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6648
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6679
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6716
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD extends slide toward 1.0950 on broad US Dollar strength Premium
EUR/USD broke below 1.1000 and extended its slide toward 1.0950 on Monday. Following the ISM Manufacturing PMI survey, which showed stronger input inflation in April, the US Dollar continues to gather strength against its rivals and weighs heavily on the pair.
GBP/USD drops below 1.2500 as USD recovery continues
GBP/USD has lost its footing and dropped to a fresh daily low below 1.2500 in the second half of the day on Monday. A strong inflation reading in the April ISM Manufacturing PMI survey seems to be helping the US Dollar outperform its rivals and dragging the pair lower.
Gold: XAU/USD losing bullish strength and at risk of falling further Premium
Spot gold was quite volatile so far this Monday, starting the day on a down note and falling to $1,977 a troy ounce during the Asian session, later recovering to $2,005.98 ahead of Wall Street's opening.
Dogecoin price rejection means trouble for next week where DOGE could tank 30%
Dogecoin price is in dire need of some help, although it is questionable which company Elon Musk could buy to place the Dogecoin logo on it. All things aside, the performance of this week was a straight F, as the Bulls were unable to reclaim a vital support element.
First Republic Bank crashes 39% as FDIC takes over, sells assets to JPMorgan
First Republic Bank (FRC), one of the fastest growing major banks of the past decade, has reached the conclusion of its story. Early Monday, the FDIC announced that JPMorgan had won the bid to buy the bank's assets and assume resposibility for all deposits.