AUD/USD remains pressured below 0.7300 on mixed data from Australia, China

- AUD/USD stays on the bearish consolidation mode as preliminary Australia Retail Sales contrast China Industrial Profits.
- Australia Retail Sales recovered -1.7%, China Industrial Profits eased in August.
- Market sentiment dwindles amid mixed concerns over China, US stimulus and debt limits.
- Fed Chair Powell’s prepared remarks renew tapering concerns, actual testimony, risk catalysts eyed.
AUD/USD stays on the back foot around 0.7270, down 0.20% intraday during early Tuesday. In doing so, the Aussie pair struggles to cheer positive data at home amid downbeat sentiment and softer economics from the largest customer China.
The preliminary readings of Australia Retail Sales for August improved from -2.7% prior and -2.5% expected to -1.7%. However, China's Industrial Profits eased to 10.1% YoY versus 16.4% expected.
In addition to mixed data from Australia and China, the sluggish mood in the market also contributes to the AUD/USD pair’s latest weakness.
Goldman Sachs cuts China's GDP while the Wall Street Journal (WSJ) hints at a new threat to the chip shortage, namely power cuts in Beijing. Following that, the World Bank said, per Reuters, “Economic recovery in east Asia and Pacific faces a setback,” while revising down China’s GDP to 8.5% for 2021.
On the same line were mixed concerns over US stimulus and debt-limit talks. Although US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen pushed for swift address to the debt limit issue, the Senate’s failures to advance a measure to suspend the federal debt ceiling and avoid a partial government shutdown, per Reuters, question the market optimists. Following that, US Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer said that Democrats will take further action this week to avoid a government shutdown and debt default. Elsewhere, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi showed optimism to tackle the deadlock of the US infrastructure stimulus bill the previous day but hinted at a lesser figure than President Joe Biden’s $3.5 trillion push.
Elsewhere, Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s sustained push for tapering, per the prepared remarks for today’s testimony, also challenges the AUD/USD bulls.
Alternatively, weakness in the covid numbers at home and optimism towards reaching the 80% double-jab target in Australia seems to challenge the AUD/USD sellers. On the same line were chatters over economic recovery from the pandemic in the West as well as the UK’s readiness to join the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP).
While portraying the mood, which has a linear relation with the AUD/USD prices due to its risk barometer status, S&P 500 Futures drops 0.22% intraday whereas the US 10-year Treasury yields drop 0.5 basis points (bps) after refreshing the three-month high the previous day.
Although the risk-off mood weighs on the AUD/USD prices, bears are cautious amid the US and Chinese policymakers’ concerns over tacking the issues on hand. Further, the covid updates have been positive as well and may recall the buyers should the US dollar eases on today’s Fed Chair Powell’s testimony.
Technical analysis
Given the bearish RSI divergence, contrasting the AUD/USD rebound, the 200-DMA level surrounding the 0.7300 threshold and an eight-day-old descending resistance line at 0.7305 becomes the key hurdle for the pair to cross to convince the bulls. Meanwhile, pullback moves may be challenged by the recent trading range support near 0.7220 and the 0.7200 round figure.
Additional impotant levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.727
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0017
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.23%
|Today daily open
|0.7287
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.7331
|Daily SMA50
|0.7325
|Daily SMA100
|0.7476
|Daily SMA200
|0.7596
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.7295
|Previous Daily Low
|0.7249
|Previous Weekly High
|0.7317
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.7219
|Previous Monthly High
|0.7427
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.7106
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.7277
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.7267
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.7259
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.7231
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.7213
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.7305
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.7323
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.7351
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: Scalping target achieved
EUR/USD bears have been in control on Tuesday and taking on critical support structures. At this juncture, the bears will be taking profits and unless daily support gives at 1.1683 that could be all from the bears for now and until Europe comes online.
GBP/USD: Bulls flirt with 1.3700 as BOE, Fed signals join Brexit woes
GBP/USD retreats to 1.3700 amid Tuesday’s Asian session, after a positive week-start. The cable pair reacts to the recently mixed comments from the central bank leaders of the UK and the US amid the Brexit-led fuel and chicken crisis in England.
EUR/USD: Scalping target achieved
EUR/USD bears have been in control on Tuesday and taking on critical support structures. At this juncture, the bears will be taking profits and unless daily support gives at 1.1683 that could be all from the bears for now and until Europe comes online.
Ripple to plunge to $0.70
XRP price continues to test the final and most decisive support level in the Ichimoku Kinko Hyo system: Senkou Span B. A drop below Senkou Span B will likely generate a swift move below the $0.90 and $0.80 value areas.
Bond yields, energy crunch and US debt ceiling: Three risks that could derail markets
The most surprising thing in financial markets at the start of a new week was not the surge in the oil price or the fact that markets are treating the Evergrande default like it was yesterday’s news.