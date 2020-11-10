AUD/USD remains on track to close modestly lower below 0.7300

- AUD/USD continues to fluctuate below 0.7300 on Tuesday.
- US Dollar Index struggles to preserve its bullish momentum.
- Westpac Consumer Confidence data will be featured in Australian economic docket.
Following Monday's risk rally, the AUD/USD pair trades in a relatively tight range below 0.7300 on Tuesday as investors wait for the next significant catalyst. As of writing, the pair was down 0.18% on a daily basis at 0.7272.
DXY consolidates Monday's gains
After Pfizer announced that its coronavirus vaccine was more than 90% effective in phase-three trials, global equity indexes registered impressive gains and risk-sensitive currencies attracted investors. However, the sharp upsurge witnessed in the US Treasury bond yields helped the greenback gather strength in the second half of the day and capped AUD/USD's upside.
The US Dollar Index (DXY) gained 0.65% on Monday but failed to break above 93.00 and stayed in a consolidation phase on Tuesday. At the moment, the index is posting small daily losses at 92.75. Meanwhile, the 10-year US T-bond yield, which rose more than 20% in the last two trading days, is up 2.5%.
Earlier in the day, Dallas Federal Reserve President Robert Kaplan reiterated that negative interest rates were off the table for the Fed but this comment had little to no impact on the USD's performance against its peers.
In the early trading hours of the Asian session on Wednesday, the Westpac Consumer Confidence data from Australia will be looked upon for fresh impetus. There won't be any significant data releases featured in the US economic docket and the trading conditions are likely to remain thin due to the Veterans Day holiday in the US.
Technical levels to watch for
AUD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.7273
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0009
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.12
|Today daily open
|0.7282
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.7127
|Daily SMA50
|0.7178
|Daily SMA100
|0.7133
|Daily SMA200
|0.6814
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.734
|Previous Daily Low
|0.7266
|Previous Weekly High
|0.729
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.699
|Previous Monthly High
|0.7244
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.7002
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.7312
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.7294
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.7252
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.7222
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.7178
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.7326
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.737
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.74
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD hits two-month high on upbeat UK data, vaccine hopes
GBP/USD is trading around 1.3250, hitting the highest since early September after the UK reports a surprising drop in jobless claims and a better-than-expected increase in wages. Brexit and coronavirus developments are eyed.
EUR/USD claws onto 1.18 as US yields stabilize
EUR/USD has failed to hold onto covid vaccine-related gains and is has retreated to around 1.18 after German ZEW Economic Sentiment missed with 39 points. US political developments are eyed.
XAU/USD rebounds from Fibo support, stays below $1,900
After climbing to its highest level since mid-September at $1,965 on Monday, the XAU/USD pair made a sharp U-turn and suffered its largest daily percentage decline since early August.
Will Trump’s refusal to concede cause a market selloff?
The brutal unwind in momentum continued today with Nasdaq futures down by nearly 1% today while the Russell 2000 which represents small-cap value plays was up by 2%.
WTI tests 50-day SMA support on persistent demand concerns
The WTI crude is feeling the pull of gravity during Tuesday's Asian, with investors pricing prospects of a renewed coronavirus-induced slowdown in Europe and the US. The North American oil benchmark tested the 50-day SMA support at $39.46.