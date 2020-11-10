AUD/USD remains on track to close modestly lower below 0.7300

NEWS | | By Eren Sengezer
  • AUD/USD continues to fluctuate below 0.7300 on Tuesday.
  • US Dollar Index struggles to preserve its bullish momentum.
  • Westpac Consumer Confidence data will be featured in Australian economic docket.

Following Monday's risk rally, the AUD/USD pair trades in a relatively tight range below 0.7300 on Tuesday as investors wait for the next significant catalyst. As of writing, the pair was down 0.18% on a daily basis at 0.7272.

DXY consolidates Monday's gains

After Pfizer announced that its coronavirus vaccine was more than 90% effective in phase-three trials, global equity indexes registered impressive gains and risk-sensitive currencies attracted investors. However, the sharp upsurge witnessed in the US Treasury bond yields helped the greenback gather strength in the second half of the day and capped AUD/USD's upside.

The US Dollar Index (DXY) gained 0.65% on Monday but failed to break above 93.00 and stayed in a consolidation phase on Tuesday. At the moment, the index is posting small daily losses at 92.75. Meanwhile, the 10-year US T-bond yield, which rose more than 20% in the last two trading days, is up 2.5%.

Earlier in the day, Dallas Federal Reserve President Robert Kaplan reiterated that negative interest rates were off the table for the Fed but this comment had little to no impact on the USD's performance against its peers.

In the early trading hours of the Asian session on Wednesday, the Westpac Consumer Confidence data from Australia will be looked upon for fresh impetus. There won't be any significant data releases featured in the US economic docket and the trading conditions are likely to remain thin due to the Veterans Day holiday in the US.

Technical levels to watch for

AUD/USD

Overview
Today last price 0.7273
Today Daily Change -0.0009
Today Daily Change % -0.12
Today daily open 0.7282
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.7127
Daily SMA50 0.7178
Daily SMA100 0.7133
Daily SMA200 0.6814
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.734
Previous Daily Low 0.7266
Previous Weekly High 0.729
Previous Weekly Low 0.699
Previous Monthly High 0.7244
Previous Monthly Low 0.7002
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.7312
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.7294
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.7252
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.7222
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.7178
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.7326
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.737
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.74

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news

FXS Real-time Trading Signals!

Multiple daily strategies running 24/7 and FX expert guidance

Latest Forex News

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

GBP/USD hits two-month high on upbeat UK data, vaccine hopes

GBP/USD hits two-month high on upbeat UK data, vaccine hopes

GBP/USD is trading around 1.3250, hitting the highest since early September after the UK reports a surprising drop in jobless claims and a better-than-expected increase in wages. Brexit and coronavirus developments are eyed.

GBP/USD News

EUR/USD claws onto 1.18 as US yields stabilize

EUR/USD claws onto 1.18 as US yields stabilize

EUR/USD has failed to hold onto covid vaccine-related gains and is has retreated to around 1.18 after German ZEW Economic Sentiment missed with 39 points. US political developments are eyed.

EUR/USD News

XAU/USD rebounds from Fibo support, stays below $1,900

XAU/USD rebounds from Fibo support, stays below $1,900

After climbing to its highest level since mid-September at $1,965 on Monday, the XAU/USD pair made a sharp U-turn and suffered its largest daily percentage decline since early August. 

Gold news

Will Trump’s refusal to concede cause a market selloff?

Will Trump’s refusal to concede cause a market selloff?

The brutal unwind in momentum continued today with Nasdaq futures down by nearly 1% today while the Russell 2000 which represents small-cap value plays was up by 2%.

Read more

WTI tests 50-day SMA support on persistent demand concerns

WTI tests 50-day SMA support on persistent demand concerns

The WTI crude is feeling the pull of gravity during Tuesday's Asian, with investors pricing prospects of a renewed coronavirus-induced slowdown in Europe and the US. The North American oil benchmark tested the 50-day SMA support at $39.46.

Oil News

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures