AUD/USD remains on track to close little changed around 0.7370

- AUD/USD is clinging to modest daily gains on Thursday.
- US Dollar Index retreats below 92.50 during the American session.
- 10-year US Treasury bond yield is down more than 3%.
The AUD/USD pair struggled to make a decisive move in either direction on Thursday. After declining below 0.7350 in the early European session, the pair staged a rebound and rose toward 0.7300 but struggled to preserve its bullish momentum. As of writing, AUD/USD was up 0.1% on the day at 0.7371.
DXY looks to snap three-day winning streak
The renewed USD weakness amid slumping US Treasury bond yields seems to be helping AUD/USD to stay in the positive territory.
The US Dollar Index (DXY), which posted gains in the first three trading days of the week, is currently down 0.27% on a daily basis at 92.45. Earlier in the day, the data published by the US Department of Labor revealed that the Initial Jobless Claims declined to the lowest level since the beginning of the pandemic of 310,000 in the week ending September 4. Nevertheless, this data was largely ignored by market participants.
In the meantime, the weak demand seen in the 30-year US Treasury note auction triggered a sharp decline in the T-bond yields. Currently, the benchmark 10-year US T-bond yield is losing 3.8% at 1.29%, putting additional weight on the greenback.
Despite the DXY's poor performance, however, the risk-averse market environment is making it difficult for the AUD to find demand.
There won't be any high-tier macroeconomic data releases featured in the Australian economic docket on Friday and the USD's market valuation is likely to continue to drive AUD/USD's movements.
Technical levels to watch for
AUD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.7374
|Today Daily Change
|0.0008
|Today Daily Change %
|0.11
|Today daily open
|0.7366
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.7307
|Daily SMA50
|0.7368
|Daily SMA100
|0.7537
|Daily SMA200
|0.761
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.7405
|Previous Daily Low
|0.7345
|Previous Weekly High
|0.7478
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.7284
|Previous Monthly High
|0.7427
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.7106
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.7368
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.7382
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.7339
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.7311
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.7278
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.7399
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.7432
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.746
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD nears daily highs amid plummeting US yields
The dollar faced another round of strong selling after a poor US 30-y auction. EUR/USD trades around 1.1830, following a disappointing ECB monetary policy announcement, as European policymakers held back on tapering.
GBP/USD extends gains to 1.3860
The pound is te strongest dollar’s rival this Thursday. GBP/USD extended its advance to 1.3862, its highest for this week. Speculative interest puts aside Brexit jitters, with the dollar in the eye of the storm.
Gold boosted by plummeting yields
The European Central Bank left its monetary policy unchanged, refused to discuss tapering. XAU/USD neutral-to-bearish long term stance persists as long as below 1,825.10.
Cardano looks ready to bounce back to $3
The global market rout made Cardano enter a short-term correction. Already half of the occurred losses have been recovered. Expect some consolidation before a breakout to the upside.
Tesla still charges as market stumbles
Tesla performed nicely on Wednesday even if the stock did only manage a 0.13% gain. The overall market sentiment and such notables as Apple fell over 1% while meme stocks suffered pretty steep falls.