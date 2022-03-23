- AUD/USD witnessed modest intraday pullback from the fresh YTD top touched on Wednesday.
- The Fed’s hawkish outlook, elevated US bond yields underpinned the USD and capped the upside.
- The Russia-Ukraine crisis weighed on investors’ sentiment and also benefitted the safe-haven buck.
- Upward pressure on commodity prices helped limit deeper losses for the resources-linked aussie.
The AUD/USD pair remained on the defensive through the early North American session and was last seen hovering near the daily low, around mid-0.7400s.
The pair witnessed modest pullback from the 0.7480 area or the highest level since early November 2021 touched earlier this Wednesday and eroded a part of the previous day's strong gains. The recent blowout rally in the US Treasury bond yields, bolstered by the Fed's hawkish outlook, acted as a tailwind for the US dollar. This, in turn, was seen as a key factor that acted as a headwind for the AUD/USD pair.
It is worth recalling that the Fed last week indicated that it could raise rates at all the remaining six meetings in 2022. Moreover, Fed Chair Jerome Powell suggested that the US central bank could adopt a more aggressive policy response to combat stubbornly high inflation. This, in turn, pushed the yield on the benchmark 10-year US government bond to the highest level since 2019 earlier this Wednesday.
Apart from this, modest pullback in the equity markets drove some haven flows towards the greenback and weighed on the perceived riskier aussie. The lack of progress in the Russia-Ukraine peace negotiations kept investors on the edge and benefitted the safe-haven buck. Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said that talks with Ukraine are difficult as Kyiv is constantly changing its position.
Separately, Italy's Prime Minister Mario Draghi noted that Russia is not showing interest in a truce for successful peace talks. This, in turn, tempered investors' appetite for riskier assets and exerted some downward pressure on the AUD/USD pair. The downside, however, remains cushioned amid rising commodity prices, which continued lending some support to the resources-linked Australian dollar.
In fact, commodity prices have been facing upward pressure amid concerns over global supply chain disruptions following Russia's invasion of Ukraine and the imposition of fresh COVID-19 restrictions in China. This, in turn, warrants some caution before confirming that the AUD/USD pair has topped out in the near term and positioning for any meaningful corrective slide amid absent economic releases.
Technical levels to watch
AUD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.7462
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0007
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.09
|Today daily open
|0.7469
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.7302
|Daily SMA50
|0.7216
|Daily SMA100
|0.7216
|Daily SMA200
|0.73
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.7473
|Previous Daily Low
|0.7375
|Previous Weekly High
|0.7419
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.7165
|Previous Monthly High
|0.7286
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.7032
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.7436
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.7412
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.7405
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.7341
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.7307
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.7503
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.7537
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.7601
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD extends slide toward 1.0950 amid risk aversion
EUR/USD continues to push lower after dropping below 1.1000 on Wednesday and trades deep in negative territory. With Wall Street's main indexes falling sharply after the opening bell, the greenback continues to gather strength as a safe haven and weighs on the pair.
GBP/USD stays on the back foot, trades below 1.3200
GBP/USD broke below 1.3200 after testing 1.3300 earlier in the day, pressured by the negative shift witnessed in risk sentiment. UK Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR) announced that it lowered the 2021/2022 tax year growth expectation to 3.8% from 6%.
Gold climbs back above $1,930 level amid cautious market mood
Gold regained traction on Wednesday amid the lack of progress in the Russia-Ukraine peace talks. The Fed’s hawkish outlook, elevated US bond yields could act as a headwind for the precious metal.
Shiba Inu price readies to breakout after 1 billion SHIB burned
Shiba Inu price could recover from the recent drop in price as the community and merchants send SHIB to the burn pot. Over 1.02 billion SHIB tokens were burnt in a 24-hour period on March 22, 2022.
MSFT confirms system hack
Microsoft stock continued its recent recovery on Tuesday as tech shares continued their strong performance. This may be set for an abrupt halt on Wednesday as Microsoft confirms limited access by hacker group Lapsus$.