AUD/USD came under some renewed selling pressure on Wednesday amid modest USD strength.

A goodish pickup in the US bond yields and a softer risk tone benefitted the safe-haven greenback.

A break below the 0.7150 area is needed to confirm a bearish outlook ahead of the US CPI on Friday.

The AUD/USD pair met with a fresh supply on Wednesday and erased the previous day's modest gains back closer to the 100-day SMA resistance. The pair remained on the defensive heading into the North American session and was last seen trading around the 0.7200 mark, down nearly 0.35% for the day.

A combination of factors provided a modest intraday lift to the US dollar, which, in turn, exerted some downward pressure on the AUD/USD pair. Investors remain concerned that the global supply chain disruption caused by the Russia-Ukraine war could push consumer prices even higher and force the Fed to tighten its monetary policy at a faster pace. This, in turn, triggered a fresh leg up in the US Treasury bond yields, which, along with a softer risk tone, offered some support to the safe-haven greenback.

The market sentiment remains fragile amid doubts that central banks can hike interest rates to curb inflation without impacting economic growth. This, to a larger extent, overshadowed a more hawkish Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) decision on Tuesday. It is worth recalling that the RBA raised interest rates by the most in 22 years and indicated that further tightening is in the pipeline as it battles to restrain surging inflation. The markets were quick to price in the real risk of another 50 bps rise in July.

That said, the AUD/USD pair's inability to gain any meaningful traction and repeated failures near the 100/200-day SMA confluence suggests that the recent bounce from the YTD low has run out of steam. Traders, however, seemed reluctant to place aggressive bearish bets and preferred to wait for the US consumer inflation figures, scheduled for release on Friday. Hence, it will be prudent to wait for sustained weakness below the 0.7150 horizontal support before positioning for any further depreciating move.

Technical levels to watch