- AUD/USD edged lower on Thursday and eroded a part of the overnight gains to the weekly high.
- Bets for aggressive Fed rate hikes revived the USD demand and exerted some downward pressure.
- The risk-on impulse helped limit deeper losses as investors now await Fed Chair Powell’s speech.
The AUD/USD pair remained on the defensive through the mid-European session and was last seen hovering near the lower end of its daily trading range, around the 0.7425-0.7420 region.
As investors digested more hawkish RBA minutes released earlier this week, the AUD/USD pair met with a fresh supply on Thursday and eroded a part of the overnight gains to the weekly high. China vowed to cut steel output in 2022, which, in turn, was seen as a key factor that acted as a headwind for the resources-linked Australian dollar. Apart from this, the emergence of some US dollar dip-buying exerted some downward pressure on spot prices.
The greenback drew support from a fresh leg up in US Treasury bond yields, boosted by hawkish Fed expectations, and has now reversed its early lost ground to the weekly low. In fact, the markets seem convinced that the Fed would tighten its monetary policy at a faster pace to curb soaring inflation and have been pricing in multiple 50 bps rate hikes. This had sent the US 10-year real yields into the positive territory for the first time in two years.
That said, the risk-on impulse - as depicted by strong move up in the equity markets - capped the safe-haven buck and offered some support to the perceived riskier aussie. Apart from this, softer US macro data further held back the USD bulls from placing aggressive bets and helped limit deeper losses for the AUD/USD pair. Investors also seemed reluctant ahead of Fed Chair Jerome Powell's speech at an International Monetary Fund event later during the US session.
Nevertheless, the bias seems tilted firmly in favour of the USD bulls and supports prospects for the resumption of the AUD/USD pair's recent sharp pullback from the YTD peak touched on April 5. That said, it will still be prudent to wait for sustained weakness below the 0.7400 mark before confirming that this week's bounce from the 0.7340 region, or the one-month low has lost steam.
Technical levels to watch
AUD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.7427
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0024
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.32
|Today daily open
|0.7451
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.747
|Daily SMA50
|0.735
|Daily SMA100
|0.7258
|Daily SMA200
|0.7295
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.7459
|Previous Daily Low
|0.7369
|Previous Weekly High
|0.7494
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.739
|Previous Monthly High
|0.7541
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.7165
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.7425
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.7403
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.7394
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.7336
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.7304
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.7484
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.7516
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.7574
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
