- AUD/USD struggled to gain any meaningful traction on Friday despite subdued USD demand.
- Dismal Chinese GDP fueled recession fears and capped the upside for the risk-sensitive aussie.
- Investors now look forward to important US macro data for short-term trading opportunities.
The AUD/USD pair failed to capitalize on the previous day's modest rebound from over a two-year low and attracted fresh selling near the 0.6765 region on Friday. The pair remained on the defensive through the first half of the European session, though has managed to hold its neck comfortably above the 0.6700 mark.
Following the previous day's pullback from a fresh 20-year high, the US dollar witnessed a subdued price move amid reduced bets for a more aggressive policy tightening by the Fed. Fed Governor Christopher Waller and St. Louis Fed President Jim Bullard - two of the most hawkish FOMC members - pushed back against market expectations for a 100 bps rate hike later this month. This, in turn, led to a further decline in the US Treasury bond yields, which acted as a headwind for the USD and offered some support to the AUD/USD pair.
That said, growing fears about a possible global recession helped limit the downside for the safe-haven buck and continued weighing on the risk-sensitive aussie. Investors remain concerned that rapidly rising borrowing costs, along with the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war and fresh COVID-19 curbs in China, would pose challenges to global economic growth. The fears were further fueled by the dismal Chinese Q2 GDP print released on Friday. The fundamental backdrop supports prospects for additional losses for the AUD/USD pair.
Bearish traders, however, seemed reluctant to place aggressive bets ahead of important US macro data. Friday's US economic docket features the monthly Retail Sales, the Empire State Manufacturing Index, Industrial Production and Michigan Consumer Sentiment Index. This, along with the US bond yields and the broader market risk sentiment, will influence the USD price dynamics and provide some impetus to the AUD/USD pair.
Technical levels to watch
AUD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6736
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0014
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.21
|Today daily open
|0.675
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6861
|Daily SMA50
|0.6984
|Daily SMA100
|0.7165
|Daily SMA200
|0.7203
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6788
|Previous Daily Low
|0.668
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6896
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6761
|Previous Monthly High
|0.7283
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.685
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6722
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6747
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6691
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6632
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6583
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6799
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6847
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6907
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EURUSD extends recovery above parity ahead of key US data
EURUSD has extended its recovery toward 1.0050 during the European trading hours on Friday. The greenback is having a difficult time preserving its strength ahead of Retail Sales data from the US, which could have a significant impact on the Fed's rate outlook.
GBP/USD clings to modest recovery gains above 1.1800
GBP/USD posts modest daily gains above 1.1800 early Friday as market participants move to the sidelines ahead of high-tier macroeconomic data releases from the US. The positive shift witnessed in risk sentiment helps the British pound hold its ground.
Gold Price struggles near YTD low, further downside remains on the cards
Gold price plunged to a nearly one-year low on Thursday, though showed resilience below $1,700. Aggressive Fed rate hike bets, Relentless USD buying continued weighing heavily on the commodity. Less hawkish remarks by FOMC members helped limit losses ahead of US data.
Bitcoin Price: Assessing what comes first $25,000 or $17,000?
Bitcoin price is consolidating between significant barriers and shows no signs of moving out yet. The ongoing move could likely face rejection resulting in a steep correction.
FXStreet Premium users exceed expectations
Tap into our 20 years Forex trading experience and get ahead of the markets. Maximize our actionable content, be part of our community, and chat with our experts. Join FXStreet Premium today!