AUD/USD Price Analysis: Remains on a defensive around 0.6660 area

- AUD/USD remains on a defensive around the 0.6660 area on Friday, losing 0.61% on the day.
- The initial support level appears to be 0.6625; the key support level is located at 0.6700.
- The Relative Strength Index (RSI) lines up in an oversold condition; MACD stands in the bearish territory.
The AUD/USD pair remains under pressure and trades on a defensive note around the 0.6660 mark during the Asian session on Friday. The prevalent US Dollar buying bias following the upbeat US economic data released supports the US Dollar and exerts pressure on AUD/USD. The major pair currently trades around 0.6665, losing 0.61% for the day.
The encouraging second-quarter US GDP growth, solid Durable Goods, and consistently tight labor market conditions suggest that the Federal Reserve (Fed) may decide to hike interest rates further. The US real Gross Domestic Product (GDP) rose at a 2.4% annualized rate in the second quarter, above the market estimate of 1.8% by a wide margin and following the 2% growth recorded in the first quarter.
From a technical perspective, AUD/USD holds below the 50- and 100-hour Exponential Moving Averages (EMAs) on the one-hour chart, which means further downside looks favorable.
That said, any intraday pullback below 0.6625 (Low of July 10) would expose the critical support level of the 0.6600 area, representing a psychological round mark and a low of July 6. Further south, the next stop of the AUD/USD is located at 0.6565 (Low of June 1) and finally at 0.6500 (a psychological round figure).
Looking at the upside, some follow-through buying towards a psychological round mark and a low of July 27, around 0.6700, will see a rally to the next barrier at 0.6740. The mentioned level highlights the confluence of a low on July 26 and the 50-hour EMA. Following that, AUD/USD has room to test the additional upside filter at 0.6755 (100-hour EMA) and 0.6795–0.6800 (a psychological mark, a high of July 25).
The Relative Strength Index (RSI) lines in the oversold condition and Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) stands in the bearish territory, challenging the pair’s immediate downside for the time being.
AUD/USD one-hour chart
AUD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6661
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0048
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.72
|Today daily open
|0.6709
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6739
|Daily SMA50
|0.6698
|Daily SMA100
|0.6692
|Daily SMA200
|0.6727
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6821
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6698
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6854
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6722
|Previous Monthly High
|0.69
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6484
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6745
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6774
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6665
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.662
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6542
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6788
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6866
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6911
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
