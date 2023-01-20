- AUD/USD has continued its sideways performance above 0.6900 despite unchanged monetary policy by the PBoC.
- The street was expecting a dovish monetary policy to strengthen reopening reforms in China.
- Investors’ risk appetite is improving as the S&P500 futures have displayed signs of recovery.
The AUD/USD pair has not displayed a meaningful response despite the People’s Bank of China (PBoC) has kept the one-year and five-year Loan Prime Rates (LPR) unchanged. The street was expecting a dovish monetary policy from the PBoC as the Chinese economy needs to be injected with significant liquidity. The economy is recovering from turbulent times due to lockdown curbs to contain the Covid-19 epidemic. Also, the vulnerable real estate market could be supported by deploying stimulus boosts or easy money.
Investors should be aware that Australia is a leading trading partner of China and an absence of dovish monetary policy from the PBoC at the current juncture could impact the Australian Dollar.
On Thursday, the Aussie asset witnessed a steep fall after the release of the downbeat Australian Employment data. Australian labor market witnessed a lay-off of 14.6K employees in December while the street was expecting an addition of fresh 22.5k jobs. Also, the Unemployment Rate has climbed to 3.5% vs. the expectation and the prior release of 3.4%.
A higher jobless rate might impact the robust consumer spending in the Australian economy, which might trim inflation expectations ahead and may ease troubles for Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) policymakers. RBA Governor Philip Lowe has already pushed the Official Cash Rate (OCR) to 3.10% and is expected to hike interest rates further in its February monetary policy meeting.
Meanwhile, caution in the risk impulse has diminished as the S&P500 futures are delivering some gains after a three-day losing streak. The 10-year US Treasury yields are aiming to sustain above 3.40% as Federal Reserve (Fed) Vice Chair Lael Brainard stated "Even with the recent moderation, inflation remains high, and policy will need to be sufficiently restrictive for some time to make sure inflation returns to 2 percent on a sustained basis,"
After a hawkish commentary from a Fed policymaker, the US Dollar Index (DXY) has attempted a recovery move after dropping to near 101.60.
AUD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6908
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0004
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.06
|Today daily open
|0.6912
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6847
|Daily SMA50
|0.6775
|Daily SMA100
|0.6639
|Daily SMA200
|0.6822
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6948
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6872
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6994
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.686
|Previous Monthly High
|0.6893
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6629
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6901
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6919
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6874
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6835
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6797
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.695
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6987
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.7026
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD holds gains above 0.6900 amid PBOC's status-quo
AUD/USD has not displayed a meaningful response despite the People’s Bank of China (PBoC) maintaining its Loan Prime Rate this month. The Aussie is clinging to gains above 0.6900 amid a subdued US Dollar and an upbeat mood. Pre-Chinese New Year trading could extend further.
EUR/USD: Ascending Triangle favors a volatility contraction
The EUR/USD pair is on the verge of surpassing the immediate resistance of 1.0840 in the Asian session. The major currency pair is looking to extend its recovery move as the US Dollar Index (DXY) has dropped to near 101.60.
Gold: Bulls eye $1,965 as US Dollar resists welcoming Federal Reserve hawks
Gold price make rounds to $1,930 during Friday’s sluggish Asian session, after rising to the highest levels since April 2022 the previous day. The bright metal seems to weigh the latest Federal Reserve (Fed) comments with the fears of the economic slowdown in the United States.
Hedera Hashgraph will continue to outperform the crypto market?
HBAR price has outperformed nearly all the cryptocurrencies this year, as the scalable smart-contract token has risen 73% since January 1. The impulsive incline has only witnessed four insignificant red days, with less than 2% lost in market value on each pullback.
US economy is losing momentum. A recession around the corner?
Retail sales and industrial production fell more than expected. With a recession on the horizon, silver may fly if the Fed stops the hikes. The recent bunch of economic data leaves no doubt that the U.S. economy is losing momentum.