AUD/USD remains depressed near multi-month lows, below 0.6900 handle

NEWS | | By Haresh Menghani

   •  Escalating US-China trade tensions continue to dent the already weaker sentiment.
   •  RBA rate cut speculations/prevailing risk-off mood does little to lend any support.

The AUD/USD pair extended its sideways consolidative price action through the Asian session on Thursday and remained confined in a narrow trading band below the 0.6900 handle.

The pair struggled to register any meaningful recovery and held well within the striking distance of multi-month lows amid growing concerns over a full-blown US-China trade war. Trade tensions between the world's two largest economies escalated further on Wednesday following reports that the Trump administration is proposing to blacklist five Chinese companies.

This was followed by news that the US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin has no plans to go to Beijing to resume the next round of trade negotiations and comments China's foreign minister, saying that we will not accept unfair basis in talks with the US and will fight to the end if the US uses extreme pressure, which continued weighing on the China-proxy Australian Dollar. 

Adding to this, growing bets that the RBA will eventually cut interest rates sooner rather than later further dented the already weaker sentiment surrounding the Aussie, with the Fed’s patient approach to rate-change and the prevailing risk-off mood lending some support to the US Dollar and doing little to impress the bulls or lend any support to the perceived riskier currency. 

There isn't any major market-moving economic data due for release on Thursday. Hence, the broader market risk sentiment and the USD price dynamics might act as key determinants of the pair's momentum, albeit any meaningful recovery still seems elusive.

Technical levels to watch

AUD/USD

Overview
Today last price 0.6876
Today Daily Change -0.0005
Today Daily Change % -0.07
Today daily open 0.6881
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.6971
Daily SMA50 0.7057
Daily SMA100 0.7097
Daily SMA200 0.7143
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.6897
Previous Daily Low 0.6871
Previous Weekly High 0.7003
Previous Weekly Low 0.6862
Previous Monthly High 0.7206
Previous Monthly Low 0.6988
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.6881
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.6887
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.6869
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.6857
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.6843
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.6895
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.6909
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.6921

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

Feed news

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD bounces from lowest since 2017 on falling US yields

EUR/USD bounces from lowest since 2017 on falling US yields

EUR/USD hit 1.1107, the lowest since June 2017 but rebounded as Markit's PMIs missed and US yields hit the lowest since December 2017. Earlier, trade tensions and weak German data.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD struggles amid political turmoil

GBP/USD struggles amid political turmoil

GBP/USD trades in the mid-1.2600s, off the lows as the USD loses ground alongside yields. Earlier, the pound was pressured as UK PM May pulled the Brexit bill amid growing calls for her to quit.

GBP/USD News

USD/JPY trades at weekly lows near 109.70 as risk aversion dominates

USD/JPY trades at weekly lows near 109.70 as risk aversion dominates

The USD/JPY pair met a renewed selling pressure in the American trading hours amid intensifying flight-to-safety and touched its lowest level in a week at 109.68.

USD/JPY News

FOMC Minutes April 30-May 1: Patience reaffirmed

FOMC Minutes April 30-May 1: Patience reaffirmed

The edited minutes of the April 30th-May 1st FOMC meeting observed that economic growth in the first quarter was stronger than anticipated but that it would probably slow as the year progressed. 

Read more

Gold jumps to weekly tops and retreats, still well bid near $1280 level amid risk-off mood

Gold jumps to weekly tops and retreats, still well bid near $1280 level amid risk-off mood

Gold built on its intraday positive move and spiked to fresh weekly tops, around the $1284 region in the last hour, albeit retreated a bit thereafter.

Gold News

Editors' pick

EUR/USD bounces from lowest since 2017 on falling US yields

EUR/USD bounces from lowest since 2017 on falling US yields

EUR/USD hit 1.1107, the lowest since June 2017 but rebounded as Markit's PMIs missed and US yields hit the lowest since December 2017. Earlier, trade tensions and weak German data.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD struggles amid political turmoil

GBP/USD struggles amid political turmoil

GBP/USD trades in the mid-1.2600s, off the lows as the USD loses ground alongside yields. Earlier, the pound was pressured as UK PM May pulled the Brexit bill amid growing calls for her to quit.

GBP/USD News

USD/JPY trades at weekly lows near 109.70 as risk aversion dominates

USD/JPY trades at weekly lows near 109.70 as risk aversion dominates

The USD/JPY pair met a renewed selling pressure in the American trading hours amid intensifying flight-to-safety and touched its lowest level in a week at 109.68.

USD/JPY News

FOMC Minutes April 30-May 1: Patience reaffirmed

FOMC Minutes April 30-May 1: Patience reaffirmed

The edited minutes of the April 30th-May 1st FOMC meeting observed that economic growth in the first quarter was stronger than anticipated but that it would probably slow as the year progressed. 

Read more

Gold jumps to weekly tops and retreats, still well bid near $1280 level amid risk-off mood

Gold jumps to weekly tops and retreats, still well bid near $1280 level amid risk-off mood

Gold built on its intraday positive move and spiked to fresh weekly tops, around the $1284 region in the last hour, albeit retreated a bit thereafter.

Gold News

eur/gbp

central banks

eur/usd

gbp/usd

usd/jpy

aud/usd

Signatures

bitcoin

ethereum

ripple

partner brokers in your location

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  