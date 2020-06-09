AUD/USD remains depressed near 0.70 despite the uptick in NAB data

- AUD/USD keeps losses even as Australia's Business Confidence improves for second straight month in May.
- Business Confidence still remains at levels last seen during the 1990 recession.
- AUD/USD rally looks overstretched, according to technical indicators.
The Aussie dollar is struggling to cheer the improvement in the Business Confidence and Business Conditions in May highlighted by the National Australia Bank's survey released at 01:30 GMT.
NAB indices bounce
Australia's Business Confidence index rose to -20 in May from April's -46, beating the forecasted rise to -32. Meanwhile, the Conditions index rose to -24 from -34 but missed the forecast of -16.
While Business Confidence has improved for the second month in a row, it still remains at levels last seen around the trough in the 1990s recession, as tweeted by ABC business reporter David Taylor.
As a result, AUD/USD continues to trade in the red near 0.7005. The pair hit a high of 0.7043 in early Asia and printed a low of 0.6988 a few minutes before press time.
Looking forward, a deeper pullback could be seen, as key technical indicators like the 14-day relative strength index is reporting overbought condition. The pair has rallied by over 2,000 pips over the last 2.5 months on Federal Reserve's unprecedented liquidity injections and the resulting risk-on rally in the US and global stock markets. The S&P 500 is now up over 35% from the lows reached in March.
Additionally, the recent easing of lockdown restrictions played a role in strengthening the bid tone around the Aussie dollar.
Technical levels
-
- R3 0.7115
- R2 0.7073
- R1 0.7047
- PP 0.7004
-
- S1 0.6978
- S2 0.6936
- S3 0.691
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD battles 0.7000 after a quick drop from 2020 highs, NAB weighs
AUD/USD sees a quick drop fresh 2020 highs of 0.7041, in what seems to be a typical profit-taking slide while markets weigh in mixed Australian NAB Survey. The spot battles 0.7000 amid renewed US dollar demand, as Australian-China tensions continue to linger.
USD/JPY bounces in tandem with US dollar, regains 108.00
Following the early drop, USD/JPY has managed to bounce back above 108.00, tracking the rebound in the US dollar across the board. Souring risk sentiment is reviving the haven demand for the greenback.
Gold: Fails to keep gains above key SMA hurdle
Gold is struggling to gather upside traction despite the bearish channel breakout on the hourly chart. The retreat from session highs marks a failure on the part of the bulls to keep gains above the descending (bearish) 100-hour SMA.
WTI gains 1.5% in Asia, but remains below Monday's high
Oil regains some poise on Tuesday, as armed forces threaten to oil Libyan oil production. WTI defends $38.00 but remains below Monday's low of $40.44. OPEC+ to extend the oil output cut deal, but Gulf OPEC producers to end voluntary cuts from next month.
Bullion bank retreat puts floor under Gold and Silver prices
Investors dumped paper gold and silver along with stocks, commodities, and most other asset classes in March. The price of silver dropped to $12.02/oz on March 18th and gold bottomed at $1,473/oz.