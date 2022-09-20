- A combination of factors prompts fresh selling around AUD/USD on Tuesday.
- Aggressive Fed rate hike bets, elevated US bond yields revive the USD demand.
- Recession fears also underpin the buck and weigh on the risk-sensitive aussie.
The AUD/USD pair attracts fresh selling in the vicinity of mid-0.6700s, or a three-day high touched earlier this Tuesday and continues losing ground through the early North American session. The pair is currently placed near the lower end of its daily trading range, around the 0.6700 mark, and remains well within the striking distance of its lowest level since June 2020.
The Australian dollar started weakening following the release of the Reserve Bank of Australia's (RBA) September meeting minutes. The central bank reiterated that policy was not on a pre-set path and noted that interest rates are getting closer to normal levels. The RBA further added that it sees the case for slowing the pace of rate hikes. This, along with resurgent US dollar demand, is exerting downward pressure on the AUD/USD pair.
Expectations that the Federal Reserve will stick to its aggressive rate-hiking cycle to curb stubbornly high inflation assist the greenback to rebound swiftly from a one-week low. The US central bank is expected to deliver at least a 75 bps rate hike at the end of a two-day monetary policy meeting on Wednesday. This, in turn, remains supportive of elevated US Treasury bond yields and continues to act as a tailwind for the greenback.
Apart from this, a softer risk tone - amid growing recession fears - provides an additional lift to the safe-haven buck and contributes to driving flows away from the risk-sensitive aussie. The USD sticks to its intraday gains and moves little following the release of the mixed US housing market data. Nevertheless, the fundamental backdrop suggests that the path of least resistance for the AUD/USD pair is to the downside.
Bearish traders, however, might prefer to wait for some follow-through selling below the 0.6670 region before positioning for any further depreciating move. Investors might also refrain from placing aggressive bets and prefer to move to the sidelines ahead of the key central bank event risk - the highly-anticipated FOMC decision on Wednesday.
Technical levels to watch
AUD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6698
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0028
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.42
|Today daily open
|0.6726
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6818
|Daily SMA50
|0.6888
|Daily SMA100
|0.6948
|Daily SMA200
|0.7105
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6734
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6672
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6916
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.667
|Previous Monthly High
|0.7137
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6835
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.671
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6696
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6687
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6649
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6625
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6749
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6773
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6811
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD trades deep in red below parity amid risk aversion
EUR/USD turned south and slumped below parity during the American trading hours on Tuesday. The risk-averse market environment helps the safe haven dollar continue to outperform its rivals as investors remain cautious ahead of key central bank meetings.
GBP/USD retreats below 1.1400 on broad dollar strength
GBP/USD came under renewed bearish pressure and dropped below 1.1400 in the second half of the day on Tuesday amid renewed dollar strength. The souring market mood seems to be providing a boost to the greenback with the DXY clinging to strong daily gains above 110.00
Gold extends slide toward $1,660 as US yields push higher
Gold failed to stage a convincing recovery and dropped below $1,670 in the early American session. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield is up more than 2% on the day near 3.6%, weighing heavily on XAU/USD.
Shiba Inu price knows it is time to say its goodbyes to $0.00001
Shiba Inu (SHIB) price has briefly been flirting with the possible start of a bull run, but with bulls dropping the ball due to dollar strength in September, has instead suffered a back-to-school moment.
Rumble (RUM) stock sells off day after 40% explosion
Conservative social media site Rumble (RUM) spiked an unexpected 39.6% on Monday upon completing its merger with CF Acquisition Corporation VI, a special purpose acquisition company or SPAC.