AUD/USD remains depressed below 0.7350 ahead of US ADP employment data

- AUD/USD fell sharply after disappointing GDP data on Wednesday.
- Broad-based USD strength keeps bearish pressure on AUD/USD intact.
- US' private sector is expected to add 950K jobs in August.
The AUD/USD pair came under heavy selling pressure during the Asian session on Wednesday as the disappointing growth data from Australia weighed on the AUD. Although the risk-on market environment helped the pair recover a small portion of its losses, the broad-based USD strength kept the upside capped. As of writing, AUD/USD was down 0.36% on a daily basis at 0.7344.
Australian economy shrinks at a stronger pace than expected
Earlier in the day, the Australian Bureau of Statistics reported that the Australian economy contracted by 7% on a quarterly basis in the second quarter. This reading came in worse than the market expectation for a decline of 6% and triggered an AUD selloff.
On the other hand, the US Dollar Index (DXY), which staged a late rebound and closed in the positive territory on Tuesday, extended its recovery and was last seen gaining 0.3% on the day at 92.58.
The ADP Employment Change data will highlight the US economic calendar on Wednesday. Analysts expect employment in the private sector to rise by 950,000 jobs in August. A better-than-expected reading could help the DXY edge higher and cause AUD/USD to push lower. Additionally, NY Fed President John Williams and Cleveland Fed President Loretta Mester will be delivering speeches during the American session.
On Thursday, Commonwealth Bank Services PMI and Trade Balance data will be featured in the Australian economic docket.
Technical levels to watch for
AUD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.7342
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0031
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.42
|Today daily open
|0.7373
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.7216
|Daily SMA50
|0.7096
|Daily SMA100
|0.6858
|Daily SMA200
|0.6738
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.7414
|Previous Daily Low
|0.7359
|Previous Weekly High
|0.7369
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.715
|Previous Monthly High
|0.7416
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.7076
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.738
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.7393
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.735
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.7327
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.7295
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.7405
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.7437
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.746
EUR/USD struggles around 1.1850 ahead of ADP NFP
EUR/USD is trading closer to 1.1850, falling further away from the peak above 1.20. The ECB's Lane said the exchange rate matters, weighing on the euro. ADP's jobs report is set to show an increase of nearly one million jobs.
GBP/USD extends falls below 1.3350 amid dollar strength, ahead of Bailey
GBP/USD is trading below 1.3350, extending its fall from the highs as the dollar pares some of its Fed-fueled losses. BOE Governor speaks later PM Johnson faces lawmakers as the furlough scheme is set to expire.
XAU/USD flirts with session lows, below $1960 level ahead of US data
Gold failed to capitalize on its intraday uptick, rather met with some fresh supply near the $1972 region and was last seen hovering near the lower end of its daily range.
Forex Today: Dollar climbs back from the abyss, ADP NFP, Fed speakers awaited
The US dollar has been paring its massive Fed-fueled losses recorded in recent days. The upbeat ISM Manufacturing PMI was one of the reasons and Wednesday's focus is the ADP Non-Farm Payrolls Fed events.
WTI drops back below $43 amid US dollar rebound, ahead of EIA data
The recovery in WTI (futures on Nymex) from overnight lows of $42.72 lost legs once again above $43 mark, as the rates slipped back on the 42 level in the mid-European session this Wednesday.