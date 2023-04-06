AUD/USD remains depressed below 0.6700 mark, seems vulnerable to slide further

- AUD/USD remains depressed for the third straight day and is pressured by a combination of factors.
- The RBA’s dovish tilt undermines the Aussie and weighs on the pair amid a modest USD strength.
- Bets for an imminent Fed rate-hike pause act as a headwind for the USD and might help limit losses.
The AUD/USD pair remains under some selling pressure for the third straight day on Thursday and trades just below the 0.6700 round-figure mark heading into the North American session.
The Australian Dollar continues to be weighed down by the Reserve Bank of Australia's (RBA) dovish outlook, which, along with a modest US Dollar (USD) strength, exerts some downward pressure on the AUD/USD pair. It is worth recalling that the Australian central bank on Tuesday paused its rate-hiking cycle following 10 consecutive raises and signalled that inflation had likely peaked. In the accompanying policy statement, the RBA noted that it wanted additional time to assess the full effects of past increases as the economy slows.
The USD, on the other hand, edges higher for the second straight day and looks to build on the overnight modest bounce from over a two-month low, which is seen as another factor dragging the AUD/USD pair lower. The incoming macro data from the US pointed to slowing economic growth and revived recession fears. This, in turn, continues to weigh on investors' sentiment and benefits the Greenback's relative safe-haven status. That said, rising bets for an imminent pause in the Federal Reserve's (Fed) rate-hike cycle cap gains for the buck.
In fact, the markets are currently pricing in an even chance of a 25 bps lift-off at the next FOMC monetary policy meeting in May and see the possibility of rate cuts by year-end. The bets were lifted by the disappointing US economic releases, which suggested that the Fed's efforts to cool the labor market could be having some impact. This keeps the US Treasury bond yields depressed near their lowest level in seven months, which is holding back the USD bulls from placing aggressive bets and might limit losses for the AUD/USD pair, at least for now.
The aforementioned mixed fundamental backdrop warrants some caution before positioning for any further depreciating move, though the price action suggests that the path of least resistance for the AUD/USD pair is to the downside. Traders, however, might prefer to move to the sidelines ahead of Friday's release of the closely-watched US monthly employment details - popularly known as the NFP report. In the meantime, the USD price dynamics will be looked upon to grab some short-term trading opportunities around the major.
Technical levels to watch
AUD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.669
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0030
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.45
|Today daily open
|0.672
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6679
|Daily SMA50
|0.6801
|Daily SMA100
|0.68
|Daily SMA200
|0.6749
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.678
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6677
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6738
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6634
|Previous Monthly High
|0.6784
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6564
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6716
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6741
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6672
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6623
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6568
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6775
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6829
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6878
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
